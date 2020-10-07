Four turnovers help Raiders secure home victory

MEAD – The Mead Raiders officially have their first winning streak of the season.

Mead took advantage of four Diller-Odell turnovers on Friday night and was able to score a 26-8 home win over Diller-Odell on Homecoming Night at Mead High School.

Mead outscored the visitors 14-0 in the fourth quarter and was able to pull out their second win of the season.

“It was a penalty filled game and was ugly at times. We were able to overcome adversity, fought physically and were able to come out on top,” said Mead Coach Terry Hickman.

Sophomore Beau LaCroix got the Raiders on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Junior running back Caleb Lihs turned in a nifty 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, pushing the Raider lead to 12-0.

The Griffins scored on a long touchdown run and added the two-point conversion, closing the Raider gap to 12-8 after 24 minutes.

The Raiders added two scores in the fourth quarter, both after taking advantage of Griffin turnovers.

Two huge defensive plays from junior defensive end AJ Carritt led to both Raider scores.