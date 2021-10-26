East Butler getting hot at the right time

What has made this turnaround for East Butler even more impressive, is the fact they had to switch Head Coaches at the beginning of October. Caitlin Dalton is the usual Head Coach but had to step away due to pregnancy. The Assistant Athletic Director Hermelbracht stepped in to lead the Tigers, to make sure they were able to finish the year.

"We knew as the school year started to wind down, we would have to have Mr. Hermelbracht step in cause our current head coach would be leaving due to pregnancy,” Rigatuso said. “He started to attend practices and got himself familiar with the team. We as a team were ready for him to step in and couldn’t wait to see what improvements were going to be made. He was there on the sideline yelling, cheering, and helping us with our mistakes even when the games were going on and during practice. We switched up our rotation to try something new with the teams that we played in our last seven matches. We overcame the nervous bugs with the rotation, and we became confident as a team, and we started to win games as the season started to wind down. We are now headed into the postseason and are ready to make it as far as we can with Hermelbracht and Kathy Strizek on our side.”