East Butler getting hot at the right time

YORK- Picking up wins and building confidence is what the East Butler girls volleyball team has been doing over the past several weeks. After starting the month with four wins, the Tigers have won five of their last seven games to end the regular season. Their most recent victory was on Oct. 19 during the Crossroads Conference Tournament in York, where they swept Nebraska Lutheran 25-18 and 25-19.
“We were able to play them earlier in the season, and we felt we beat ourselves with passing and serving errors,” East Butler Head Coach Brian Hermelbracht said. “We knew we were a much-improved team from when we faced them the first time and felt confident going into this match. The front row, especially Carynn Bongers, have been playing great. We are a pretty balanced attacking team, so we don't really rely on one person to get it done. Kate Rathjen and Nicole continue to play a great back row and Allie, Haley, Carynn, Katie Haney and Madison have all had huge moments throughout the year and they stepped up against Lutheran. Having Kate Rathjen back in the line-up has definitely given this team a spark.”
In the first set, the Tigers jumped out to the 1-0 lead on a kill by Kate Rathjen. The Knights answered back by winning five of the next six points to go up 5-2.
That didn’t stop East Butler from going on a run of their own. They would win four straight points after a block by Allie Rigatuso, to go up 6-5.
Late in the set, the Tiger were down 17-15 when they got on a point’s role once again. East Butler would win ten of the last eleven points to take the set.
The second was much less back and forth, with East Butler leading for the most part. They picked up kills by Bongers and Rigatuso to take a 5-3 lead and then were able to get the victory later on with blocks by Haney and Bongers.
Leading the Tigers with six kills and three aces was Haney, while Bongers and Rigatuso had four, and DeWitt finished with three. Defensively, Sydney Pernicek had 14 assists and Madison DeWitt had 12 digs.
What has made this turnaround for East Butler even more impressive, is the fact they had to switch Head Coaches at the beginning of October. Caitlin Dalton is the usual Head Coach but had to step away due to pregnancy. The Assistant Athletic Director Hermelbracht stepped in to lead the Tigers, to make sure they were able to finish the year.
"We knew as the school year started to wind down, we would have to have Mr. Hermelbracht step in cause our current head coach would be leaving due to pregnancy,” Rigatuso said. “He started to attend practices and got himself familiar with the team. We as a team were ready for him to step in and couldn’t wait to see what improvements were going to be made. He was there on the sideline yelling, cheering, and helping us with our mistakes even when the games were going on and during practice. We switched up our rotation to try something new with the teams that we played in our last seven matches. We overcame the nervous bugs with the rotation, and we became confident as a team, and we started to win games as the season started to wind down. We are now headed into the postseason and are ready to make it as far as we can with Hermelbracht and Kathy Strizek on our side.”