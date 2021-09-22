East Butler falls on the road to Knights

MURDOCK – The East Butler Football team fell to 0-4 on the year after losing on the road at Elmwood-Murdock on Sept. 17 64-34.

The Knights used a 20 point second quarter and a 25 point fourth to take advantage in the win.

The Tigers ended up scoring seven points in the first quarter on a Luke Polivka 55-yard reception from Trevin Brecka and a Trevin Brecka 66-yard reception from Lane Bohac.

In the third quarter the Tigers scored back to back touchdowns on a 65-yard run by Trevin Brecka and a 47-yard catch by Trevin Brecka on a pass thrown by Lane Bohac.

Leading the team in passing was Lane Bohac with 167 yards and two touchdowns thrown. Brecka had 104 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

To go along with the great game Trevin Brecka had with his arm, he rushed for 112 yards and had 113 receiving with several touchdowns.

Defensively, Trevin Brecka led the team with 17 tackles and Brayden Brecka had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Reece Kocian had ten tackles in the game and a fumble recovery and Lane Bohace compiled six tackles.

East Butler will try and win their first game of the year on Sept. 24 on the road at 3-1 Humphrey/LHF.