East Butler earns a sweep at the Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Against Cedar Bluffs in the second match, the Tigers trailed 1-0. They were then able to roll off six points in a row behind the serving of Rathjen to put East Butler up 6-1 and forced the Wildcats to burn a timeout.

Cedar Bluffs never recovered from that early run, and three straight errors on the Wildcats gave the Tigers the first set win.

In the second set, Cedar Bluffs played much better and at one point had an 11-9 lead. A 16-9 run by East Butler to close the set, capped off by a block back by Haley Klement and an ace by Haney helped the Tigers pick up a sweep.

Rigatuso had a team high five kills in the match, while Klement had three, Haney had two, and Bonger and DeWitt had one. Finishing with four aces was Pernicek, while Rathjen had three, and Haney ended with two.

On Oct. 14, East Butler opened up the Crossroads Conference Tournament against Exeter-Milligan. The Tigers did a good job keeping up with Timberwolves in the first set and only lost 25-21. That changed in the final two sets, as E-M won easily 25-11 and 25-14.

Earning three kills to lead her team was Rigatuso, while Bongers, Klement, and Haney had two kills, and Buresh and DeWitt finished with one kill. Rathjen had two aces and Bongers had three blocks at the net.