East Butler earns a sweep at the Cedar Bluffs Triangular

With subdistricts just around the corner, the East Butler Girls Volleyball Team was able to give themselves a little boost of confidence with a sweep at the Cedar Bluffs Triangular on Oct. 11. In the first round, they defeated Omaha Nation 25-13 and 25-12 and then they knocked off Cedar Bluffs 25-10 and 25-19.
Early on in their first match against Omaha Nation, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-1 lead thanks to an overhit by the Chiefs that Allie Rigatuso sent back over for a kill. Madison DeWitt’s shot on the next play was straight down the line, making it 3-1 East Butler.
Up 22-12 later on, Kate Rathjen served up an ace to put the Tigers up by eleven. A kill by Katie Haney and an ace by DeWitt closed the set out.
To start the second set, Haney went back to work upfront, by finding the holes in the Chief defense for a kill to put East Butler ahead. An ace by Dewitt increased the lead to 6-1 in favor of the Tigers.
On the outside, Rathjen had a kill and an ace by Dewitt ended the set and match for East Butler.
Leading the Tigers with six kills was Haney and Carynn Bongers had five. Earning seven aces in the match was Dewitt, while Haney and Nicole Buresh had two, and Pernicek and Rathjen had one.
Defensively, Pernicek paced the team with 11 assists and one dig.
Against Cedar Bluffs in the second match, the Tigers trailed 1-0. They were then able to roll off six points in a row behind the serving of Rathjen to put East Butler up 6-1 and forced the Wildcats to burn a timeout.
Cedar Bluffs never recovered from that early run, and three straight errors on the Wildcats gave the Tigers the first set win.
In the second set, Cedar Bluffs played much better and at one point had an 11-9 lead. A 16-9 run by East Butler to close the set, capped off by a block back by Haley Klement and an ace by Haney helped the Tigers pick up a sweep.
Rigatuso had a team high five kills in the match, while Klement had three, Haney had two, and Bonger and DeWitt had one. Finishing with four aces was Pernicek, while Rathjen had three, and Haney ended with two.
On Oct. 14, East Butler opened up the Crossroads Conference Tournament against Exeter-Milligan. The Tigers did a good job keeping up with Timberwolves in the first set and only lost 25-21. That changed in the final two sets, as E-M won easily 25-11 and 25-14.
Earning three kills to lead her team was Rigatuso, while Bongers, Klement, and Haney had two kills, and Buresh and DeWitt finished with one kill. Rathjen had two aces and Bongers had three blocks at the net.
After losing to Giltner early in the year, East Butler was able to get some redemption with a three-set win on Oct. 16. They defeated the Hornets 25-21 in first, lost the second 13-25, and then won the third set 25-23.
A big reason for the win was Rigatuso with seven kills, Haney had four kills, and Bongers earned three kills. Defensively, Pernicek had 12 assists and Rathjen had 22 serve receives.
In their final match of the tournament on Saturday, the Tigers took on a 20-10 Cross County squad. East Butler came out timid against the Cougars losing 25-8 in the first set, and played much better in the second, as they fell 25-20.
Two kills were recorded by Haney and Rigatuso, while Bongers had one. DeWitt, Bongers, and Rigatuso all had one ace as well.
Class D-1 No. 5 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Exeter-Milligan played for the conference title on Oct. 19.