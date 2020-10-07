East Butler competes at Warrior Invitational

LINCOLN – The East Butler cross country teams traveled to Lincoln to take part in the annual Lincoln Lutheran Invitational at Pioneers Park on a cool Thursday afternoon.
The Tiger girls team finished sixth at the meet after accruing 105 team points.
Tigers Cassie Kubik (25:59) and Haley Sebranek (26:01) finished 37th and 38th respectively at the meet while leading the Tigers.
Other Tiger varsity runners included Lanae Aerts (41, 26:58), Audrey Belew (44, 27:08) and Lauren Sousek (48, 29:05).
The Tiger boys team finished 11th at the meet after scoring 198 points.
Sophomore Alex Pierce finished with the top performance for the Tigers after he completed the 5K course with a time of 20:19.
Other Tiger varsity runners included Michael Polivka (47, 21:01), Justin Dvorak (51, 21:23), Carson Borgman (61, 23:12) and Colby Jirovsky (64, 23:16).
