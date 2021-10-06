East Butler avoids shutout at home against Eagles

BRAINARD- The East Butler Football Team scored late against Nebraska Christian in a home game on Oct. 1, to avoid being shut out. In the end, it was all Eagles as they rolled to a 50-6 win over the Tigers.

In the first quarter, East Butler gave up a big 50-yard run to Dayton Falk that put NC up 6-0. Zane Egeland would find the endzone two more times in the quarter on runs of 11-yards and 2-yards to make it 20-0 at the end of one.

After beating the Tigers with his legs in the first quarter, Falk went to the air in the second. He completed a 15-yard pass to William Twogood for a score and then another to Egeland for a 43-yard touchdown, increasing the Eagle’s advantage to 32-0 at halftime.

Nebraska Christian would score two more touchdowns in the second half before East Butler got on the board to start the fourth quarter. The touchdown for the Tigers was produced on a 4-yard run by Luke Polivka.

Lane Bohac had seven completed passes in the game for 43 yards, while Trevin Brecka connected on three passes for five yards. Finishing with 28 receiving yards was Brayden Brecka and Polivka had four catches for 26 yards.