Dicke leads Vikings at Fairbury Invitational

When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on show in all its glory as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champions for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. Not a bad return on Qatar's estimated $200 billion investment.