Dicke leads Vikings at Fairbury Invitational

WAVERLY — Jaelyn Dicke led the Waverly Girls Wrestling Team to a 13th place finish with 31 points at the Fairbury Invite on Dec. 15. The senior took third place at 170 pounds with a 3-1 record.

Dicke started the tournament with a pin in 1:17 against Anna Kent of Nebraska City. She then lost by pin in 1:57 against Carol Victoria-Azcna of Omaha South.

After the defeat, Dicke rebounded by pinning Nadjimina Akhmadzade of Blair and Anna Kent of Nebraska City in 1:34 and 0:34.

Not medaling but winning two matches at the tournament were Grace Neeman and Mackenzie Olson at 120 pounds and Ariana Rodriguez at 140. All of their wins came via the pin.

At 120 pounds Sophie Johnson picked up one win. It came in her first match against Ayshia Delancey of Columbus Lakeview by a 10-9 decision.

