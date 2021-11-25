Chvatal earns spot at Nebraska-Kearney after storied career

Wahoo- Over her four years at Bishop Neumann High School, not too many players have made an impact in their sport as Mary Chvatal has for the Cavalier Softball Program. After helping her team claim the 2021 Class C State Championship this year, Chvatal made the next step in her softball career when she signed with Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 10 at Neumann High School.

“When I went on a visit their last year I got to get a feel for the coaches,” Chvatal said. “It was very much like a family. In softball, it is very important to be close for me. I felt like going to a place where I knew they would push me to be the best player and person I could be, while also having a family-like environment was very important to me.”

Chvatal is one of four other recruits signed by the Lopers this year. The other two recruits are from Kearney High School and the other was from Lincoln Southwest.

When asked what she is most excited about in getting to play at a Division II Softball Program, Chvatal stated it will be the chance to play and train at a higher level.

“It is definitely going to be a bigger step than the Class C schools I am used to, but I am really excited about it because it will give me the chance to train at a higher level than I have ever experienced before.”