Chieftains win in straight sets over the Panthers

“Our sub-district has three teams (including us) that are above .500....so we definitely want to be prepared,” Bierman said. “What we've talked about all year long is taking care of things on our side of the net & preparing each day like a top team. We want to make sure we're working really hard on defense and being smart/strategic on offense. So, preparing for sub-districts, we're going to make sure that no matter who we play and how they challenge us, we have an answer. We're much better about adapting mid-game and making the right adjustments during the match. We are hoping that carries us through sub-districts and helps us compete well enough to get to state. But we're taking it one game at a time and trying to trust our preparation. We've faced some really strong teams this year and we’re trying to rely on those challenges to keep our state hopes alive.”