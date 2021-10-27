Chieftains win in straight sets over the Panthers

Palmyra- The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan Volleyball Team closed out the regular season strong with a quality win over Palmyra on the road on Oct. 19. The Chieftains were able to earn a straight set victory over the Panthers 25-12, 25-13, and 25-23.
“I was really happy to see that they were not only able to bounce back but felt like they took a step forward,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “They executed really well. The girls have been working hard and we started to see some good things during the whole conference tournament. In round two against DC West, our front row worked hard at the net to slow them down, and our defense worked hard to keep the ball alive. And they have seemed to build confidence realizing what they are capable of. Ultimately, we're bummed about the Syracuse loss, but have done a good job about focusing on what we can control looking ahead and getting to a point that we're playing our best volleyball each game moving forward.”
During the first set, Yutan jumped out to an 8-1 lead on an ace by Christina Kerkman and a kill by Kaitlyn Bisaillon. The lead remained at seven with a kill by Maura Tichota.
Later on in the set, the Chieftains continued to roll and ended up winning by 13 with a kill and block from Tichota and a kill by Haley Bedlan.
It was Yutan who once again jumped out to a big lead in the second. The score was 4-3 in favor of the Chieftains after two kills by Ellie Lloyd. The Panthers had two costly errors, on a serve into the net and a long hit at the net, that secured the set for the Chieftains.
Palmyra played a much better game in the third set. At the start of the set, the Panthers led 11-8 after a kill by Bedlan.
Despite the good play by their opposition, Yutan continued to hang around and tied it at 23 apiece late. In the end, the Chieftains were able to win the next two points on a tip kill by Lloyd and a block by Tichota to win the set and match.
Finishing with 18 kills, a .317 hitting percentage, and 16 digs was Lloyd, while Bedlan had 13 kills, a .414 hitting percentage, and 22 digs. At the net, Tichota had five blocks, two kills, and eight digs and Brennan Jacobs recorded two blocks, three kills, and had a .429 hitting percentage.
Heidi Krajicek paced the defense with 33 assists, two kills, and 11 digs and Kerkman had two aces and 21 digs.
The Chieftains will be hosting the C2-1 Subdistrict at home on Oct. 25 and 26. If Yutan would win the Subdistrict they would advance to a District Final later in the week.
“Our sub-district has three teams (including us) that are above .500....so we definitely want to be prepared,” Bierman said. “What we've talked about all year long is taking care of things on our side of the net & preparing each day like a top team. We want to make sure we're working really hard on defense and being smart/strategic on offense. So, preparing for sub-districts, we're going to make sure that no matter who we play and how they challenge us, we have an answer. We're much better about adapting mid-game and making the right adjustments during the match. We are hoping that carries us through sub-districts and helps us compete well enough to get to state. But we're taking it one game at a time and trying to trust our preparation. We've faced some really strong teams this year and we’re trying to rely on those challenges to keep our state hopes alive.”