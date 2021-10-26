Chieftains win defensive battle against Broncos on the road

Utica- It was a battle of two stout defenses when the Yutan and Centennial football teams met up in Utica on October 22. In the end, it was the Class C-2 No. 4 Chieftains who were able to prevail by a final of 14-7.
Yutan was the first team on the scoreboard in the first quarter. They were able to get in the end zone on a three-yard run by Zach Krajicek. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 Chieftains at the end of the first.
Centennial was able to dial up a big play on a 79-yard pass from Maj Nisly to Levi Zimmer to tie the game in the second. After the made extra point by John Fehlhafer, the Broncos led 7-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, Yutan was able to take the lead back from Centennial by putting together a good drive on offense. They capped it off with a nine-yard pass from Kirchmann to Sam Petersen.
Only up by five points, the Chieftains went for two, which they got to increase the lead up to 14-7.
Defense continued to play a factor, as neither team was able to score the rest of the way. The win against the Broncos improved Yutan to 3-0 in one-score contest on the season.
Finishing with 84 passing yards and one touchdown was Kirchmann. Pulling in seven receptions for 84 yards and one score was Petersen, while Jett Arensburg had one catch for three yards.
In the run game, Ethan Christensen was effective picking up 191 yards but was never able to score. Jesse Keiser had 44 rushing yards, Krajicek finished with 43 rush yards and a score, and Petersen had 17 rushing yards.
Defensively, Josh Jessen and Krajicek had nine tackles, and Derek Wacker, Gavin Kube, and Christensen had seven. Earning two sacks was Wacker and Kube had one, while Petersen and Isaiah Daniell had one interception apiece.
Yutan enters the Class C-2 Football Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Class C-2. They will take on the 13 seed Wilber-Clatonia at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Earlier in the month on Oct. 1, the Chieftains defeated the Wolverines on the road by one score 42-35 in come from behind fashion.