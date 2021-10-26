Chieftains win defensive battle against Broncos on the road

Utica- It was a battle of two stout defenses when the Yutan and Centennial football teams met up in Utica on October 22. In the end, it was the Class C-2 No. 4 Chieftains who were able to prevail by a final of 14-7.

Yutan was the first team on the scoreboard in the first quarter. They were able to get in the end zone on a three-yard run by Zach Krajicek. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 Chieftains at the end of the first.

Centennial was able to dial up a big play on a 79-yard pass from Maj Nisly to Levi Zimmer to tie the game in the second. After the made extra point by John Fehlhafer, the Broncos led 7-6 at the break.

In the third quarter, Yutan was able to take the lead back from Centennial by putting together a good drive on offense. They capped it off with a nine-yard pass from Kirchmann to Sam Petersen.

Only up by five points, the Chieftains went for two, which they got to increase the lead up to 14-7.

Defense continued to play a factor, as neither team was able to score the rest of the way. The win against the Broncos improved Yutan to 3-0 in one-score contest on the season.