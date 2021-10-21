Chieftains use late game rally to knock off Cavaliers

The Cavaliers looked as if they were going to put the icing on the cake for the game when they had the ball threatening to score again with under five minutes. It was at this moment the entire tide of the game changed.

Neumann would throw a pass near the left sideline during the drive that was fumbled and picked up by Petersen who ran it 80 yards for a touchdown.

You would have thought that would tie the game, but it didn’t. the Chieftains missed their extra points, which meant the Cavaliers still lead 14-13.

On their next possession, Neumann was forced into a three and out, which meant they had to give the ball back to Yutan with around two minutes.

That’s when disaster struck for the second time in two possessions for the Cavaliers. The punt by Sam Stuhr was blocked by Zack Krajicek, giving the ball back to the Chieftains deep in Neumann territory.

“I told them during our last timeout that we have to settle down and make a play,” Dan Krajicek said. “Sammy read that, and Petersen ran that perfectly to make a big play for us, and that blocked punt by Zach was timely. Those two plays were the game for us.”