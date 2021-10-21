Chieftains use late game rally to knock off Cavaliers

Yutan’s Football Coach Dan Krajicek knew the film from Neumann’s game against Lincoln Lutheran didn’t tell the entire story of how dangerous this team really was. He warned his boys of how difficult the game would be, and he was right, as the Class C-2 No. 5 Chieftains narrowly escaped on the road in Wahoo on Oct. 15, 19-14.
“We watched film on them from last week, and we knew they didn’t play up to their potential against Lutheran,” Krajicek said. “We knew they were a lot better than that and that they could match up good with us on the field.”
The first half between the two Saunders County rivals was won by the defenses who for the most part kept each other quiet on offense.
Yutan’s only touchdown of the first half came in the first quarter on a two-yard pass from Paul Kirchmann to Sam Petersen. The extra point by Kirchmann was also good putting the Chieftains up 7-0 after the first.
The Cavaliers used a big special teams play to tie the game up at seven in the second. After a blocked punt near the goal line by Neumann, Luke Meis recovered it in the endzone for a score.
After a scoreless third quarter of action, the Cavaliers took the lead on a nine-yard completion from Connor Schutt to Michael Lynch. After the made extra point by John Lilly, Neumann was up 14-7.
The Cavaliers looked as if they were going to put the icing on the cake for the game when they had the ball threatening to score again with under five minutes. It was at this moment the entire tide of the game changed.
Neumann would throw a pass near the left sideline during the drive that was fumbled and picked up by Petersen who ran it 80 yards for a touchdown.
You would have thought that would tie the game, but it didn’t. the Chieftains missed their extra points, which meant the Cavaliers still lead 14-13.
On their next possession, Neumann was forced into a three and out, which meant they had to give the ball back to Yutan with around two minutes.
That’s when disaster struck for the second time in two possessions for the Cavaliers. The punt by Sam Stuhr was blocked by Zack Krajicek, giving the ball back to the Chieftains deep in Neumann territory.
“I told them during our last timeout that we have to settle down and make a play,” Dan Krajicek said. “Sammy read that, and Petersen ran that perfectly to make a big play for us, and that blocked punt by Zach was timely. Those two plays were the game for us.”
Once again, Yutan was able to take advantage of the turnover and scored on a three-yard run by Jesse Keiser. The missed two-point try gave the Chieftains a five-point edge.
Despite all that went wrong, the Cavaliers still had an opportunity to tie the game. It ended up not materializing into anything as Keiser came up with an interception that ended the game.
Christensen led the Chieftains on the ground with 65 rushing yards, while Keiser finished with eight yards and a touchdown. Hauling in two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown was Petersen.
Earning 13 tackles and a blocked punt in the victory was Zach Krajicek, Derek Wacker had eleven tackles, and Drake Trent finished with a sack. Keiser had one interception and Petersen had one fumble recovery that went for a touchdown.
Conner Schutt had 131 passing yards and one touchdown threw the air for the Cavaliers. On the receiving end of four of those completions for 46 yards was Kanon Cada and Lynch had 45 receiving yards and one score.
Leading Neumann with seven tackles was Trenton Barry and Lynch, while Samuel Vrana had five. Kamdyn Swartz and Calvin Sassaman both had an interception and Luke Meis and Swartz recovered a fumble apiece.
Yutan closes the regular season out on the road at Centennial and the Cavaliers are at home against Syracuse. Both games are on Oct. 22 and they start at 7 p.m.