Chieftains run at pair of meets

OMAHA – The Yutan cross country teams hosted the annual Yutan Invitational on a great day to run at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Sept. 14.

It was a mixed bag of results for the boy’s team who was unable to field a complete boys team with Nash Brayman missing the meet because of an illness.

Isaac Kult led the Chieftains at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 20:20.

Seth Janecek was not far behind his teammate, finishing in 35th place with a time of 20:48.

“Seth ran the most miles this summer and it’s nice to see it pay off for him. His goal is to crack 20 minutes this year and he’s on track to do that,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.

Other Chieftain finishers included Bryce Kolc (51, 21:51), Janson Pilkington (64, 23:14) and Nathan Rupp (69, 24:05).

“We just cannot get all of our top runners to do well or even be healthy, for a meet. We had some mixed results, with some kids not doing well and others performing their best-ever times. With some freshmen in the mix, that’s to be expected,” added Henkel.

Janel Bussing also competed for the Chieftains and finished in 53rd place with a time of 30:30.