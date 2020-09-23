Chieftains run at pair of meets

OMAHA – The Yutan cross country teams hosted the annual Yutan Invitational on a great day to run at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Sept. 14.
It was a mixed bag of results for the boy’s team who was unable to field a complete boys team with Nash Brayman missing the meet because of an illness.
Isaac Kult led the Chieftains at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 20:20.
Seth Janecek was not far behind his teammate, finishing in 35th place with a time of 20:48.
“Seth ran the most miles this summer and it’s nice to see it pay off for him. His goal is to crack 20 minutes this year and he’s on track to do that,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.
Other Chieftain finishers included Bryce Kolc (51, 21:51), Janson Pilkington (64, 23:14) and Nathan Rupp (69, 24:05).
“We just cannot get all of our top runners to do well or even be healthy, for a meet. We had some mixed results, with some kids not doing well and others performing their best-ever times. With some freshmen in the mix, that’s to be expected,” added Henkel.
Janel Bussing also competed for the Chieftains and finished in 53rd place with a time of 30:30.
The two teams returned to action on Sept. 17 when they traveled to Pender for an invitational.
“What a beautiful day to run and a great place to compete. After having a meet Monday, we took it easy Tuesday and Wednesday and I thought competed well today. We had all kinds of personal bests and almost everyone ran a season best,” Henkel added.
Four of the Chieftain varsity runners finished in the top 20 at the meet led by Kult who finished 12th with a time of 19:30.
Tichota finished 15th at the meet with a time of 20:27.
Other Chieftain varsity runners included Kolc (18, 20:19), Janecek (20:20) and Pilkington (34, 22:00).
Bussing crossed the finish line in ninth place with a time of 28:04.
