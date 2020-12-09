Chieftains off to fast start on mat

The Chieftains returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Bob Arehart Wrestling Invitational in Friend.

The Chieftains finished third as a team after piling up 174 team points. Milford won the meet with 198.

Yutan finished with three champions at the meet including Isaac Kult who improved to 6-0 on the season with three more wins.

Kult earned the 152-pound gold medal after scoring a 3-0 decision over Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central.

Egr earned two more wins including a 10-7 decision over Thomas Vance of Milford to claim bragging rights in the 182-pound weight division.

Cook remained undefeated on the season after sweeping his way to three more victories. He was able to edge Chet Wichmann of Palmer by decision in the 220-pound gold medal match up.

Henkel finished runner-up at the meet after falling in the 145-pound gold medal match up at the hands of Ruger Reimers of Palmer via a second period pinfall.

Arlt finished third at the invitational. He suffered his only loss of the season thus far, a dropped 9-5 decision at the hands of state medalist Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central in the 126-pound semifinals.