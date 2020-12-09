Chieftains off to fast start on mat

YUTAN – The Yutan wrestling team took to the mat for the first time when they hosted a four-team quadrangular at Yutan High School on Friday afternoon.
Yutan scored three dual victories after breezing to wins over Johnson County Central (72-6), Guardian Angels Catholic (60-6) and Crete (59-13).
Yutan was able to fill the majority of the weight classes and many wrestlers finished with three victories.
Sophomore Jett Arensberg (138) finished 3-0 at the dual tournament, scoring three pins.
Senior Sean Henkel, wrestling at 145 pounds, also recorded three pinfall victories on Friday afternoon.
Sophomore Trev Arlt (126) added three wins on Friday, two by pinfall and one by forfeit.
Junior Isaac Kult also finished 3-0 at the dual tournament after scoring two pins and a forfeit victory.
Freshman Derek Wacker competed at 170 and 182 pounds and won two contested matches at the home meet.
Senior Caden Egr wrestled at 182 and 195 pounds and scored three wins to open the season.
Chieftain sophomore Josh Fisher spent time wrestling at 182 and 195 pounds and earned three victories.
Sophomore Quran Cook wrestled twice at 220 and pinned both of his opponents.
The Chieftains returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Bob Arehart Wrestling Invitational in Friend.
The Chieftains finished third as a team after piling up 174 team points. Milford won the meet with 198.
Yutan finished with three champions at the meet including Isaac Kult who improved to 6-0 on the season with three more wins.
Kult earned the 152-pound gold medal after scoring a 3-0 decision over Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central.
Egr earned two more wins including a 10-7 decision over Thomas Vance of Milford to claim bragging rights in the 182-pound weight division.
Cook remained undefeated on the season after sweeping his way to three more victories. He was able to edge Chet Wichmann of Palmer by decision in the 220-pound gold medal match up.
Henkel finished runner-up at the meet after falling in the 145-pound gold medal match up at the hands of Ruger Reimers of Palmer via a second period pinfall.
Arlt finished third at the invitational. He suffered his only loss of the season thus far, a dropped 9-5 decision at the hands of state medalist Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central in the 126-pound semifinals.
Wacker also finished third at the meet while wrestling at 160 pounds. He finished 2-2 in Friend.
Heavyweight Tyler Pinkelman finished third at the meet after piling up three wins against just one loss.
