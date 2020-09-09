Chieftains off to fast start on court

WEEPING WATER – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team began a busy week with a home match against the undefeated Syracuse Rockets on Sept. 1.
The Chieftains were defeated in three sets 22-25, 17-25 and 21-25.
Junior Haley Bedlan paced the offense against the Rockets and finished with 10 kills in 24 attempts. Freshman Ellie Lloyd added seven kills on 32 swings.
Lloyd and junior Christina Kerkman led the Chieftains from behind the service line with two aces.
Lloyd and junior Heidi Krajicek paced the defense with 15 and 12 digs respectively.
Krajicek and Kerkman combined to hand out 22 set assists.
Yutan was able to bounce back with a straight set 25-15, 26-24 and 27-25 victory over Saunders County rival Cedar Bluffs on Thursday night in Yutan.
Bedlan and Lloyd were strong at the net finishing with 10 and eight kills respectively.
The Chieftains piled up 11 aces from behind the service line and were led Lloyd who finished with a career-high five.
Bedlan led the team with 18 digs and senior Mya Hays led the home team in serve receive.
Krajicek and Kerkman combined to hand out 22 set assists.
On Saturday, the Chieftains traveled to Weeping Water for an invitational and finished with three wins against just one loss.
Yutan endured a 14-25 and 13-25 setback at the hands of a talented Falls City Sacred Heart squad.
The Chieftains struggled to get much going offensively, playing most of the two sets out of system.
Bedlan led Yutan with five kills.
Yutan also finished with five service errors and did not record an ace against the Irish.
Hays and Bedlan led Yutan defensively.
Yutan bounced back after the loss with a 17-25, 25-21 and 25-20 victory over Lourdes Central Catholic.
Lloyd finished with a career-high 11 kills to lead the offense. Bedlan and Kerkman combined for 12 more.
Freshman Maura Tichota was a factor from behind the service line while recording a career-high four aces.
Kerkman led the team with nine digs and Bedlan was tops in serve receive for Yutan.
The Chieftains made it
two wins in a row when they scored a straight set 25-18 and 25-16 win over HTRS.
Bedlan, Lloyd and Brennan Jacobs combined for 10 kills to pace the offense.
Krajicek dished out 11 set assists.
The final match of the day was a 26-24 and 25-19 victory over Conestoga.
Bedlan and Lloyd paced Yutan with six kills apiece. Bedlan also led the team in digs with eight.
Krajicek dished out 16 set assists.
The 3-1 finish in Weeping Water moved the Chieftain record to 6-2 on the season.