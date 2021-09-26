Chieftains lean on defense against BRLD Wolverines

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan football team survived a sluggish offensive performance with an inspired defensive effort in a 26-7 win over Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons/Decatur-Northeast on Sept. 17.

The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the game in the first. It came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Elliot Nottlemann to Gavin Brownell.

After the score, the Chieftains responded with a 36-yard touchdown run by Ethan Christensen. The extra point was no good which kept the Wolverines clinging to a one-point lead.

Yutan would grab the lead before the end of the first on a 16-yard pass from Paul Kirchmann to Isaiah Daniell. The extra point was no good again, leading to a 12-7 lead for the Chieftains after one.

That score would stay the same into the third quarter when Yutan returned one of their seven interceptions in the game for a touchdown. It came with 0:26 left and was by Daniell who returned it 92-yards for a score to make it 19-7.

Christensen would score the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. The extra was good putting the Chieftains up by 19.