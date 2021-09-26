Chieftains lean on defense against BRLD Wolverines

YUTAN – The Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan football team survived a sluggish offensive performance with an inspired defensive effort in a 26-7 win over Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons/Decatur-Northeast on Sept. 17.
The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the game in the first. It came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Elliot Nottlemann to Gavin Brownell.
After the score, the Chieftains responded with a 36-yard touchdown run by Ethan Christensen. The extra point was no good which kept the Wolverines clinging to a one-point lead.
Yutan would grab the lead before the end of the first on a 16-yard pass from Paul Kirchmann to Isaiah Daniell. The extra point was no good again, leading to a 12-7 lead for the Chieftains after one.
That score would stay the same into the third quarter when Yutan returned one of their seven interceptions in the game for a touchdown. It came with 0:26 left and was by Daniell who returned it 92-yards for a score to make it 19-7.
Christensen would score the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. The extra was good putting the Chieftains up by 19.
Completing five of 13 passes in the game was Kirchmann with 68 yards and a touchdown. Sam Peterson had 50 receiving yards and Daniell had two catches for 18 yards and one touchdown.
Compiling 91 rushing yards in the game and one rushing touchdown was Christensen. Kirchmann had 51 rushing yards and one score.
Josh Jessen had 11 tackles in the game and Christensen finished with nine. Leading the team with five interceptions was Daniell and Sam Petersen had two.
The Chieftains play at 3-1 Lincoln Lutheran on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The Warriors earned a 14-13 win over Sutton in their last contest at home.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.