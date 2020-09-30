Chieftains earn 40-10 homecoming victory

YUTAN – The eighth-ranked Yutan Chieftain football team found themselves down 3-0 after one quarter on Friday night against the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors on Homecoming Night at Yutan High School.

The Chieftains responded with 40 straight points and went on to record the 40-10 win over the Warriors.

Yutan scored 13 points in the second quarter and added 27 more in the third while running away for their fourth victory of the season.

Two long runs, an 83-yarder from junior running back Ethan Christensen and a 78-yarder from senior quarterback Brady Timm gave the Chieftains a 13-3 advantage at halftime.

Another 36-yarder from Christensen, two TD’s from senior Caden Egr (25, 12) and a 46-yard TD pass from Timm to senior receiver Dillon Mahrt accounted for 27 third quarter points.

Timm rushed for 91 yards and passed for 56 more while coordinating the Chieftain offense.

Christensen rushed for a career-high 157 yards on just eight carries and Egr added 95 more on 11 totes.

Yutan rushed for 391 yards on 36 carries.

Egr and sophomore Drake Tent led the defense with eight tackles apiece.