Chieftains come up just short of the State Tournament

“After getting stuck at 24 points, we sort of emotionally deflated a little bit,” Bierman said. “Instead of sticking with our offensive strategy, it felt like we tightened up and started making mistakes. We went from playing to win, to playing not to lose. At the same time, Norfolk Catholic started putting some pieces together and playing more aggressively. So, we really just flip-flopped momentum. Credit to them for picking it up and never giving up. We just couldn't seem to find our offensive stride after about the middle of set 4.”

Leading the Chieftains with 21 kills and 29 digs in the match was Haley Bedlan. Ellie Lloyd had nine kills, 36 digs, two aces, and three blocks, while Maura Tichota had eight kills and five blocks, Kaitlyn Bisaillon had two aces, five kills, and 23 digs, Christina Kerkman finished with two aces and 22 digs, Heidi Krajicek had 46 assists and 34 digs, and Brennan Jacobs had five kills and five blocks.

This was the final match for five seniors for Yutan. They were Basaillon, Bedlan, Jacobs, Kerkman, and Krajicek. All these players left a huge mark on this program and where it is heading.

“This senior group is so special,” Bedlan said. “As freshmen, they were 5-24, 14-16 as sophomores, 17-10 as juniors and finished this year 23-7. I mean, I can't stress enough how heartbreaking it is not to be playing in the State tournament. That being said, this group of kids really changed the way people view Yutan Volleyball. To have 5 seniors is a big deal, especially in such a small program. They have been the core of the team for several years. As individuals, each one has grown tremendously. And as a group, their contributions have just been enormous. If you compare the stats year over year, you see growth in every area - serving, attacks, defense, assists, literally in every category. And each senior started. That's also unheard of, especially with such strong underclassmen.”