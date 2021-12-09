Chieftains boys pick up victory on the road against Knights

Another big issue was the fact they struggled with their post play. The Crusaders had 27 offensive rebounds to the Chieftains 12 and had 22 fewer points in the paint than Lincoln Christian.

Petersen’s six points were the most scored by Yutan in the contest. Finishing with five points was Richmond, Drake Trent had four, and both Denly and Carter Tichota scored two.

For the Yutan girls’ squad, they had one bad quarter that cost them the game against E-M. It was 19-15 after halftime and the Knights were able to go on an 11-2 run in the third that effectively closed out the game.

In the first game of her high school career, Jade Lewis played a crucial role for her team with 11 points. Finishing behind her was Ellie Lloyd with eight, Maycee Hays had four, and both Maura Tichota and Haley Kube scored three.

They shot decent from the field at 33% in the contest, but the glaring issue was the 21 turnovers that they committed.

Against Lincoln Christian, the Chieftains and the Crusaders were neck and neck for the entirety of the game. The difference maker was a three in the fourth made by Ashlynn Ailes that put Crusaders up for good at 30-26.