Chieftains boys pick up victory on the road against Knights

YUTAN- The Yutan boys and girls basketball teams started their seasons off with a pair of road games at Elmwood-Murdock on Dec. 2 and then they traveled to play Lincoln Christian on Dec. 3.
Against the Knights, the Class C-1 No. 9 Chieftain boys won 53-31 and then they fell to the Crusaders 56-19. The girls lost both games falling to E-M 39-29 and then losing to Lincoln Christian 32-30.
In the Yutan boys’ basketball teams win over the Knights Thursday, they got off to an amazing start by outscoring their opponent 9-2. The success continued from there as they won the second 12-6, the third 14-11, and then the fourth 18-12.
The Chieftains shot 42% from the field and were 33% from three point range. Also impressive was their 13 points off turnovers and eight transition baskets.
Jake Richmond led the way for Yutan in the contest with 16 points. Also in double figures was Sam Petersen with 12, while Drake Trent, Benjamin Denly, and Nolan Timm all had six.
The shooting for the Chieftains definitely changed a lot in the course of one day. After excelling at scoring on Thursday, Yutan could hardly get anything to fall on Friday against Lincoln Christian.
This could be seen in the 16.7% field goal percentage the team had in the contest. They were also 1/22 from three point range.
Another big issue was the fact they struggled with their post play. The Crusaders had 27 offensive rebounds to the Chieftains 12 and had 22 fewer points in the paint than Lincoln Christian.
Petersen’s six points were the most scored by Yutan in the contest. Finishing with five points was Richmond, Drake Trent had four, and both Denly and Carter Tichota scored two.
For the Yutan girls’ squad, they had one bad quarter that cost them the game against E-M. It was 19-15 after halftime and the Knights were able to go on an 11-2 run in the third that effectively closed out the game.
In the first game of her high school career, Jade Lewis played a crucial role for her team with 11 points. Finishing behind her was Ellie Lloyd with eight, Maycee Hays had four, and both Maura Tichota and Haley Kube scored three.
They shot decent from the field at 33% in the contest, but the glaring issue was the 21 turnovers that they committed.
Against Lincoln Christian, the Chieftains and the Crusaders were neck and neck for the entirety of the game. The difference maker was a three in the fourth made by Ashlynn Ailes that put Crusaders up for good at 30-26.
Kube took the role of leading scorer in this contest with eight points. Turning in seven points was Lewis, Laycee Josoff had five, Lloyd put in three, and Shaylynn Campbell, Tichota, and Hays all had two points.