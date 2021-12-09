Chieftains and Wildcats open up season at Friday Night Fracas

NEBRASKA CITY- The Friday Night Fracas event in Nebraska City on Dec. 3 spelled the start of a new season for the Yutan and Cedar Bluffs Girls Wrestling Teams. In an event that had 25 schools competing, the Wildcats got 22nd with 13 points and Yutan took 11th place with 50 points.

The two best finishes from the area both came from the Yutan team. Aubrie Pehrson took first at 114 pounds and Alexis Pehrson got second place at 120 pounds.

Aubrie Pehrson pinned her way all the way through her weight class. It started in Championship Round One pinning Bettie Chambers of Palmyra in 0:56, and then she defeated Addison Newill of Cedar Bluffs in a 1:07 in the quarterfinals.

It was a lot of the same for her in the semifinals where she defeated Clarissa Moyer of Nebraska City in 1:15 to reach the finals. In that match, she had her toughest battle against Brisa Figueroa of West Point-Beemer who she defeated in 5:26 via pin.

In Alexis Phehrson’s first-round match, she knocked off Corah Linnaus of Stanton in 1:46 by pin. She followed that up by defeating Madeline McCoy of Southwest Valley Schools and Kytzia Hernandez of Lexington in 0:44 and a 1:06 with pins.