Chieftains and Wildcats open up season at Friday Night Fracas

NEBRASKA CITY- The Friday Night Fracas event in Nebraska City on Dec. 3 spelled the start of a new season for the Yutan and Cedar Bluffs Girls Wrestling Teams. In an event that had 25 schools competing, the Wildcats got 22nd with 13 points and Yutan took 11th place with 50 points.
The two best finishes from the area both came from the Yutan team. Aubrie Pehrson took first at 114 pounds and Alexis Pehrson got second place at 120 pounds.
Aubrie Pehrson pinned her way all the way through her weight class. It started in Championship Round One pinning Bettie Chambers of Palmyra in 0:56, and then she defeated Addison Newill of Cedar Bluffs in a 1:07 in the quarterfinals.
It was a lot of the same for her in the semifinals where she defeated Clarissa Moyer of Nebraska City in 1:15 to reach the finals. In that match, she had her toughest battle against Brisa Figueroa of West Point-Beemer who she defeated in 5:26 via pin.
In Alexis Phehrson’s first-round match, she knocked off Corah Linnaus of Stanton in 1:46 by pin. She followed that up by defeating Madeline McCoy of Southwest Valley Schools and Kytzia Hernandez of Lexington in 0:44 and a 1:06 with pins.
Her championship match was very similar to her sisters at the weight class below her. The only difference was she was on the losing end of a pin in 5:58 to Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley Schools.
Cedar Bluffs had three girls compete at this meet. They were Elly Samek and Newill at 114 pounds and Mackenzie Matz at 165.
None of the girls ended up placing, but they all won at least one match.
Picking up the most wins for the Wildcats was Newill who went 2-2. She had an opening round win against Cheyenne Bnischek of Malcolm in 3:04 with a pin and then she pinned her teammate Samek in 2:26 in Consolations Round Two.
Samek finished the day going 1-2. Her lone victory came in the first round of consolations where she pinned Rhiannon Herman of Omaha Burke in a 1:37.
In a heavier weight division, Matz had the same luck going 1-2. After losing her opening round match she defeated Gracelynn Kennel of Falls City in a 1:23 in the second round of consolations.
Winning the meet with 140 points was South Sioux City. Not far behind them was West Point-Beemer with 139 points.
This coming week, Yutan will be traveling to the West Point-Beemer Invite on Dec. 11.