Cavs finish runner-up at invite

MURRAY – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team finished runner-up at the Conestoga Cougar Classic over the weekend at Conestoga High School.

Neumann scored 162.5 points and finished just 17.5 points behind meet champ Syracuse.

Three Cavaliers were crowned individual champs at the meet on Saturday.

Sophomore sensation Aaron Ohnoutka improved to 6-0 on the season after scoring three decisive victories at the Cougar Classic.

Ohnoutka advanced into the championship round with two first period pins and then scored a 4-1 decision over Jace Goebel of Syracuse in the 120-pound match for first place.

138-pound senior Seth Fairbanks was also crowned champ after winning three contested match ups. Fairbanks pinned his way into the 138-pound match for first place where he overwhelmed Cameron Williams of Conestoga while recording a 21-4 tech fall. Fairbanks improved to 5-1 on the season with the win.

170-pound junior Sam Vrana earned an 8-3 decision over Owen Wander of Syracuse while getting crowned individual champ at the Saturday meet. He improved to 6-0 on the season with the win.