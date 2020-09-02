WEST POINT – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers capped a very busy week on the diamond with a tournament in West Point over the weekend.
Prior to taking part in the tourney, the Cavaliers were able to notch three wins over Ashland-Greenwood, Aquinas Catholic and Wilber-Clatonia.
The Cavaliers rallied for a big 10-2 win over the visiting Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays on Aug. 24.
The Cavaliers trailed 2-0 in the third inning, but scored 10 straight runs over the final four innings to pull out the win.
Neumann finished with 11 base hits and was led at the plate by junior catcher Hattie Bohac. She finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
Junior Emma Kavan came through with a pair of doubles, scored one and drove in one.
Junior Mary Chvatal reached base twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Junior Macy Sabatka was the beneficiary of the offensive support and earned her second win of the season after working all six innings.
Less than 24 hours later the Cavaliers returned to the diamond for a game against conference foe Aquinas Catholic in David City.
The Cavaliers were sloppy defensively (four errors), but were able to overcome the miscues to record the 10-3 win.
Chvatal had another big offensive game, finishing with two hits, three runs scored and two RBI while reaching base three times.
Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen drove in three runs and sophomores Avery Mayberry and Kaysha Swartz each drove in two runs apiece.
Aubrey Sylliaasen went seven innings to earn the win on the bump for the Cavaliers. She allowed just four hits and struck out eight.
On Thursday, the Cavaliers remained on the road to play Wilber-Clatonia.
The game was over before the home team had their first at bat.
Neumann scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 14-0 three inning victory.
Mayberry finished 3-for-3 with a double and a career-high five RBI.
Sabatka also had a big game at the plate and finished with three hits, a home run and five RBI.
Mattie Schulz also hit a home run for the Cavaliers.
Twenty Cavaliers reached base in three innings against the Wolverines.
Logan Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound, working all three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
After a day off, the Cavaliers returned to the diamond on Saturday for a tournament in West Point.
The dominance on the diamond continued for the Cavaliers and they were able to run their record to 7-1 with three more wins.
The Cavaliers allowed just one run all weekend and through eight games have allowed a total of 13 runs.
Neumann scored 10 runs in the first inning against West Point-Beemer and cruised to the 15-0 three inning win.
Chvatal, Mayberry and Sabatka combined to drive in 10 runs.
Kavan also finished with two base hits in her only two at bats.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound after working three scoreless innings.
The Neumann offense kept on humming against Tekamah-Herman. The Cavaliers rolled to the 12-1 win over the Tigers.
Five different players finished with two hits for Neumann, powering a 13-hit attack.
Kaysha Swartz came through with two hits including her first home run of the season.
Bohac and Mayberry each drove in three runs.
Aubrey Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound for Neumann working four innings of two hit, one run ball.
The tournament championship game was a battle between the Cavaliers and host Guardian Angels Central Catholic, two of the top teams in Class C.
The only run of the game came in the top of the sixth inning on a run-scoring base hit by Mattie Schultz.
The story of the game was the pitching performance of Sabatka. Sabatka limited one of Class C’s most potent offenses to just one hit while spinning a masterful seven inning scoreless gem.
The Cavalier defense was on point behind her, because only one of the outs came on a Sabatka strikeout.
Chvatal finished with three of the Cavaliers four hits.
