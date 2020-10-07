Cavs cap week as tourney champs

CLARKSON – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier volleyball team capped a busy week with a Saturday tournament in Clarkson.
Prior to competing in Clarkson the Cavaliers played Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Aquinas Catholic in midweek contests.
The week started with a heartbreaking road setback at the hands of GACC.
GACC was able to pull out the 19-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 15-13 come-from-behind win over the Cavaliers.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier had a monster game for the Cavaliers finishing with 20 kills, 5 blocks, 23 digs and three ace serves.
Junior Lauren Thiele also had a solid all-around game finishing with nine kills, 23 set assists and 14 digs.
Freshman Lily Bolden added 16 set assists, six kills and 12 digs.
Freshman libero Paisley Douglas led the Cavaliers with 29 digs.
Sophomore Julia Ingwersen had a strong offensive game, finishing with nine kills.
The Cavaliers returned to action and got back into the win column with a four set home win over Aquinas Catholic on Oct. 1.
Neumann won in four sets 25-20, 25-9, 20-25 and 25-17.
Neumann hit .270 and served at 90 percent against the Monarchs.
Jurgensmeier finished with a career-high 28 kills to lead the Cavaliers on the offensive side of the court.
Thiele and Ingwersen added 11 and nine kills respectively.
Bolden and Thiele combined to hand out 44 set assists.
Douglas and Jurgensmeier led the team in serve receive.
The Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday while competing in the Clarkson-Leigh Invitational. The Cavaliers played three ranked teams at the tournament and at the end of the day posed for a picture with the first place tournament hardware.
Neumann opened the tournament with a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-16 and 25-18 victory over Howells-Dodge.
Ten ace serves benefitted the Cavaliers. Douglas led the team with three against the Jaguars.
Jurgensmeier and junior Cassidy Most combined for 13 kills.
Thiele handed out 14 set assists.
Douglas and sophomore Erin Raabe combined to lead the way defensively with 12 and 11 digs respectively.
Neumann made it three wins in a row with a 25-17 and 25-21 victory over Oakland-Craig.
Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers with 12 kills and Thiele added five more.
Bolden led Neumann with nine assists and Jurgensmeier and Douglas combined for 19 digs.
In the championship match against Clarkson-Leigh, it was all Cavaliers 25-21 and 25-17.
Neumann was flawless in serve receive and the Cavaliers piled up eight service aces.
Jurgensmeier was brilliant against C-L finishing with four ace serves, nine kills and 15 digs.
Bolden and Thiele combined to hand out 20 set assists.
Douglas, Jurgensmeier and Raabe led the team in serve receive.
