Cavs cap week as tourney champs

Jurgensmeier finished with a career-high 28 kills to lead the Cavaliers on the offensive side of the court.

Thiele and Ingwersen added 11 and nine kills respectively.

Bolden and Thiele combined to hand out 44 set assists.

Douglas and Jurgensmeier led the team in serve receive.

The Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday while competing in the Clarkson-Leigh Invitational. The Cavaliers played three ranked teams at the tournament and at the end of the day posed for a picture with the first place tournament hardware.

Neumann opened the tournament with a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-16 and 25-18 victory over Howells-Dodge.

Ten ace serves benefitted the Cavaliers. Douglas led the team with three against the Jaguars.

Jurgensmeier and junior Cassidy Most combined for 13 kills.

Thiele handed out 14 set assists.

Douglas and sophomore Erin Raabe combined to lead the way defensively with 12 and 11 digs respectively.

Neumann made it three wins in a row with a 25-17 and 25-21 victory over Oakland-Craig.