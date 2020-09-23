Cavaliers use balanced attack, get win on road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TEKAMAH – The sixth-ranked Bishop Neumann football team won for a third straight time on Friday night when they were able to score of 42-6 road win over Tekamah-Herman.

Neumann controlled the game from the opening kickoff and built a 42-0 lead after three quarters.

Neumann got on the board first when senior Kolten Cada scored first on a 1-yard touchdown in the opening stanza.

The defense got the Cavaliers on the board first in the second quarter when senior defensive back Seth Fairbanks returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

Senior fullback Andrew Wyllie got the Cavaliers on the board again just before halftime when he plowed in from six yards out.

Senior kicker Boston Pentico added all three extra points and Neumann enjoyed a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Three different Cavaliers scored rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

Senior Spencer Wiese (1), junior Silas Mongar (10) and junior Kamdyn Swartz (7) all scored third quarter rushing touchdowns.

Neumann finished with 320 total yards compared to just 114 for the Tigers.

Both teams lost three turnovers.