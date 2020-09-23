Cavaliers use balanced attack, get win on road

TEKAMAH – The sixth-ranked Bishop Neumann football team won for a third straight time on Friday night when they were able to score of 42-6 road win over Tekamah-Herman.
Neumann controlled the game from the opening kickoff and built a 42-0 lead after three quarters.
Neumann got on the board first when senior Kolten Cada scored first on a 1-yard touchdown in the opening stanza.
The defense got the Cavaliers on the board first in the second quarter when senior defensive back Seth Fairbanks returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
Senior fullback Andrew Wyllie got the Cavaliers on the board again just before halftime when he plowed in from six yards out.
Senior kicker Boston Pentico added all three extra points and Neumann enjoyed a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Three different Cavaliers scored rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.
Senior Spencer Wiese (1), junior Silas Mongar (10) and junior Kamdyn Swartz (7) all scored third quarter rushing touchdowns.
Neumann finished with 320 total yards compared to just 114 for the Tigers.
Both teams lost three turnovers.
Cada passed for 127 yards on 7-of-14 through the air, but did throw two picks.
Wiese led a balanced ground attack with 76 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Wyllie added 55 more on eight carries and Mongar accounted for 48 more on just seven carries.
Junior receivers Sam Stuhr and Michael Lynch combined for 65 receiving yards for the Cavaliers.
Freshman Trent Moudry led Neumann with eight tackles.
Defensive linemen Will Kavan and Caiden McGuigan each added six stops.
Fairbanks, junior Jude Polacek and senior Karson Sander picked off passes for Neumann.
Neumann was supposed to play undefeated Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night, but instead will play Plattsmouth after the Wolves had to cancel the game after COVID-19 exposure.
Kickoff with the Devils will be at 7 p.m.
