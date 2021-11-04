Cavaliers upset bid falls short in the fourth against Bluehawks

Hastings- In what turned out to be a battle from start to finish, it was the Hastings St. Cecilia Football Team getting the best of Bishop Neumann 21-14 in Hastings on Oct. 30 during the first round of the Class C-2 Football Playoffs. The Cavaliers held a 14-7 lead at the break, but two second-half touchdowns secured the victory for the Bluehawks.

In the first quarter, it was Hastings St. Cecilia who raced out to the 7-0 lead on Neumann on a 10-yard pass.

The Cavaliers answered back with a big play to begin the second quarter. Connor Schutt hooked up with Trent Barry for an 82-yard completion that went for a touchdown. After the made extra point by John Lilly it was 7-7.

Calvin Sassaman was able to break the plane of the endzone on a six-yard run to end the first half. Heading into the break, Neumann had a seven-point edge.

During the third quarter, the Bluehawks were able to mount a scoring drive that ended with a 17-yard pass completion.

The score remained the same until 35 seconds to go in the contest. On what was supposed to be a pass play, Kudlacek scampered out of the pocket for seven yards and the victory.