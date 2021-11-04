Cavaliers upset bid falls short in the fourth against Bluehawks

Hastings- In what turned out to be a battle from start to finish, it was the Hastings St. Cecilia Football Team getting the best of Bishop Neumann 21-14 in Hastings on Oct. 30 during the first round of the Class C-2 Football Playoffs. The Cavaliers held a 14-7 lead at the break, but two second-half touchdowns secured the victory for the Bluehawks.
In the first quarter, it was Hastings St. Cecilia who raced out to the 7-0 lead on Neumann on a 10-yard pass.
The Cavaliers answered back with a big play to begin the second quarter. Connor Schutt hooked up with Trent Barry for an 82-yard completion that went for a touchdown. After the made extra point by John Lilly it was 7-7.
Calvin Sassaman was able to break the plane of the endzone on a six-yard run to end the first half. Heading into the break, Neumann had a seven-point edge.
During the third quarter, the Bluehawks were able to mount a scoring drive that ended with a 17-yard pass completion.
The score remained the same until 35 seconds to go in the contest. On what was supposed to be a pass play, Kudlacek scampered out of the pocket for seven yards and the victory.
Through the air Schutt had a great game completing 14 passes for 290 yards and one touchdown. His go-to receiver was the junior Trenton Barry who had seven catches for 207 yards and one touchdown, while Michael Lynch had 42 receiving yards, Sam Stuhr ended with 33 yards after the catch, and Luke Meis had eight receiving yards.
On the ground, Silas Mongar had 56 rushing yards and Sassaman ran for 29 yards and one touchdown. Gaining 23 yards was Schutt, Michael Lynch had four yards of rushing, and Vrana had two yards.
Earning 15 tackles to lead the team was Trenton Barry while Mongar had ten tackles. Picking up seven tackles was Samuel Vrana and Michael Lynch and Kamdyn Swartz, Sam Stuhr, and Cadin McGuigan had six.
Compiling two interceptions in the contest to go along with his tackles on the night was Lynch.
Neumann finishes the year with a 5-5 mark. The Cavaliers were led by five seniors in Stuhr, Mongar, Lynch, Josh Urlacher, and Swartz.