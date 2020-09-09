Cavaliers take to air, down Knights at home

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers got a big game from senior quarterback Kolten Cada and earned first-year head coach Richard Evans his first victory, a 35-26 home win over Norfolk Catholic on Friday night.
Cada threw three touchdown passes and passed for 152 yards while leading the Cavaliers to the nine-point victory.
The Cavaliers scored first on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cada to junior Michael Lynch. Kicker Boston Pentico added the PAT and the Cavaliers led 7-0.
After the Knights tied the score at seven, the Cavaliers regained the lead on a 32-yard field goal from Pentico with 3:52 left in the first half.
After getting the ball back, the Cavalier offense cashed in again, this time on a 13-yard scoring pass from Cada to senior receiver Karson Sander with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Cada made the most of a bad snap on the PAT and sprinted in for the 2-pt conversion.
The Cavalier lead got to 18 points quickly in the third quarter when Cada found a streaking Lynch on a 44-yard scoring play with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter.
The Knights answered with 13 consecutive points in the third quarter and went into the final 12 minutes trailing the Cavs 25-20.
The Cavaliers were able to add three points with 11:44 remaining in the game when Pentico drilled a 36-yard field goal.
The Knights scored with two minutes left in the game to close the gap to 28-26, but the Cavaliers were able to prevent the 2-point conversion to hang on to the lead.
Any hopes of a Knight comeback were dashed by Cav senior Spencer Wiese who took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the house, extending the Cavalier lead to nine.
Cada finished 9-of-16 through the air for a career-high 152 yards.
Both of Lynch’s catches went for scores and Sander led the receiving corps with five catches for 49 yards.
Wiese led the rushing attack with 72 yards on 16 carries. Cada added 35 yards on six rushes.
Sophomore Trent Barry had a big game defensively for Neumann, finishing with a career-high 12 tackles and he also picked off a Knight pass in the second quarter.
Senior defensive back Dawson Sabatka added six tackles and sophomore Ezra Vedral and junior Cadin McGuigan each recorded sacks on defense.
The Cavaliers will take to the road for the first time this season when they travel to Doniphan on Friday to play the 0-2 Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.