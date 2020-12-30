 Skip to main content
Cavaliers notch first victory of season, 48-34 over OGC
WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team earned their first win of the season on Dec. 21 at home against Class B Omaha Gross Catholic.

The 48-34 home win marked the first varsity coaching win for first-year Coach John Kreikemeier.

The Cavaliers got off to a productive start against the Cougars and led 17-7 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half.

Neumann extended their lead throughout the third quarter and then settled on the 14-point victory.

Cavalier senior Kolten Cada played his best game in a Cavalier uniform finishing with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. He also led Neumann on the boards with six.

The Cavaliers shot 49 percent from the field and converted on 11-of-17 from the free throw line.

Neumann won the rebounding battle 28-20 and turned the ball over just nine times.

Junior Sam Stuhr added eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

Senior Karson Sander scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out a team-high three assists.

The win moved the Cavalier record to 1-4 on the season.

Neumann began play in the Wahoo Holiday Tournament on Monday. Results and photos will appear in next week’s newspaper.

