Cavaliers knock off Guardian Angles in high scoring affair

WAHOO- On Monday, Neumann took on Class B No. 9 Blair and were able to defeat the Bears by a final of 9-7.
The Cavaliers trailed 3-0 after the top of the third inning. Blair was able to get the first two baserunners of the inning on and then a sacrifice fly, a double, and an error on a passed helped them score their runs.
Neumann answered back in their turn at bat in the inning with Mary Chvatal doubling to left field. She was driven in by a single by Kaysha Swartz and then Avery Mayberry capped the inning off with a grand slam to center, making it 5-3 in favor of the Cavaliers.
An error at third allowed Teresa Quinn to score in the fourth and then she drove in the final run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly scoring Logan Sylliaasen.
The Bears tried to threaten in their last at bat with a single and double to kick off the bottom of the seventh. Macy Sabatka was able to battle out of the situation with two ground outs and pop out while giving up no runs.
Pitching seven innings, giving up three runs, and striking five batters out was Sabatka. Mayberry’s grand slam made her the team leader in RBIs with four and both Quinn and Kaysha Swartz had one run driven in.
After the big win over the Bears, Neumann turned around and played Class C No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Cavaliers got hot at the plate and pounded the Bluejays for 19 runs in a 19-11 victory.
Of those runs scored, 15 of them came in the first inning.
After the first two batters, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Chvatal reached base on being hit and a double, Hattie Bohac doubled to center scoring two. The final thirteen runs were scored on singles by Logan Sylliaasen, Kaysha Swartz, Bohac, and Grace Schulz, A double by Sabatka, a fielder’s choice by Logan Sylliaasen, and two walks with the bases loaded.
GACC was able to keep themselves from getting run-ruled with seven runs in the second and fourth innings to make it 15-11.
Giving up seven earned runs with no strikeouts in seven innings of work was Sabatka. Bohac finished with four RBIs, while Schulz, Sabatka, and Kaysha Swartz had three runs driven in, and Emma Kavan and Mayberry scored two runs. Also finishing with one RBI in the contest was Chvatal.
On Saturday, Neumann held a home triangular to close out the regular season against Aquinas Catholic and Class C No. 7 Malcolm. The Cavaliers were able to defeat the Monarchs 8-2 but then lost to the Clippers 8-4.
Against Aquinas, Neumann was able to build an 8-0 lead, before the Monarchs could even get on the board. The first three runs were scored on a home run by Bohac in the first, which was followed up with a solo homer by Aubrey Sylliaasen in the second, and then singles by Chvatal and Aubrey Sylliaasen, and a sac fly by Kavan scored the final three runs.
Pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out seven in the win was Sabatka. Leading the team with three RBIs was Bohac, while Aubrey Sylliaasen, Chvatal, Logan Sylliaasen, and Kavan had one.
In the game against Malcolm, the Clippers went up 3-0 in the top of the first and never trailed the rest of the way. Another big issue was the fact that the most runs scored in an inning by the Cavaliers were one.
Driving in two runs during the loss was Mayberry, and Logan Sylliaasen had one RBI.
Pitching five innings with only one strikeout and six earned runs in the game was Sabatka. Aubrey Sylliaasen pitched two innings, gave up one run, and had two strikeouts.
Neumann was able to win the C-3 Subdistrict at Hackberry Park on Oct. 4. The Cavaliers are now moving onto the District Final later this week.