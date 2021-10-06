Cavaliers knock off Guardian Angles in high scoring affair

WAHOO- On Monday, Neumann took on Class B No. 9 Blair and were able to defeat the Bears by a final of 9-7.

The Cavaliers trailed 3-0 after the top of the third inning. Blair was able to get the first two baserunners of the inning on and then a sacrifice fly, a double, and an error on a passed helped them score their runs.

Neumann answered back in their turn at bat in the inning with Mary Chvatal doubling to left field. She was driven in by a single by Kaysha Swartz and then Avery Mayberry capped the inning off with a grand slam to center, making it 5-3 in favor of the Cavaliers.

An error at third allowed Teresa Quinn to score in the fourth and then she drove in the final run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly scoring Logan Sylliaasen.

The Bears tried to threaten in their last at bat with a single and double to kick off the bottom of the seventh. Macy Sabatka was able to battle out of the situation with two ground outs and pop out while giving up no runs.

Pitching seven innings, giving up three runs, and striking five batters out was Sabatka. Mayberry’s grand slam made her the team leader in RBIs with four and both Quinn and Kaysha Swartz had one run driven in.