Cavaliers earn win over Tigers on homecoming

His team listened to what he said and got off to a quick start in the third with a touchdown. The score came on an 11-yard pass from Schutt to Stuhr to make it 20-6.

“I told them at halftime that the score is 0-0,” Pavlik said. “Those first five minutes of the third were important for us and we set the tone for the rest of the game. These guys have been dealing with adversity all year and they keep overcoming it and getting better.”

In the fourth, the Tigers muffed a punt by the Cavaliers and Calvin Sassaman recovered it. Neumann took advantage of the turnover and scored on an 11-yard run by Schutt.

The two-point conversion pass from Schutt to Trent Barry was also good increasing the lead to 22 points for the Cavaliers where it would stay the rest of the way.

Throwing the ball, Schutt completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Leading the team with 51 receiving yards was Kanon Cada, while Trevor Ehrlich had 36 receiving yards and Meis had 34 yards and one touchdown.

Mongar carried the ball 18 times in the victory and piled up 101 rushing yards and one touchdown and Trevor Sladky had 47 rushing yards on 11 carries. Finishing with 42 rushing yards and a touchdown was Schutt.