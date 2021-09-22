Cavaliers earn win over Tigers on homecoming

WAHOO – After starting the season 0-2, Wahoo Neumann is now 2-2 on the year after their latest win over Tekamah-Herman on homecoming. They gave up no points in the 28-6 win over the Tigers.
“I thought our first week against Aquinas we played well defensively and then the last few weeks we struggled,” Neumann Head Coach Ron Pavlik said. “We focused on the fundamentals this week and I really think it helped that unit have a good performance.”
The Cavaliers opened the game with the only touchdown of the first quarter. It came on a 5-yard run by Silas Mongar.
After the missed extra point, Neumann led 6-0 at the end of one.
To start the second quarter, the Cavaliers were able to dial up their biggest scoring play of the game. It was a 27-yard pass from Connor Schutt to Luke Meis.
Instead of keeping the game at six, Neumann elected to go for two and make it seven. The decision paid off, with Schutt finding Sam Stuhr in the endzone to make it 14-0.
With their offense sputtering, T-H was able to get a big play from their defense to get on the board. Kaleb Quick picked a pass off and ran it 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-6 at halftime.
The score at the break was not indicative of how the Cavaliers dominated the first half. Pavlik knew his team needed to erase how the second ended and start over at 0-0.
His team listened to what he said and got off to a quick start in the third with a touchdown. The score came on an 11-yard pass from Schutt to Stuhr to make it 20-6.
“I told them at halftime that the score is 0-0,” Pavlik said. “Those first five minutes of the third were important for us and we set the tone for the rest of the game. These guys have been dealing with adversity all year and they keep overcoming it and getting better.”
In the fourth, the Tigers muffed a punt by the Cavaliers and Calvin Sassaman recovered it. Neumann took advantage of the turnover and scored on an 11-yard run by Schutt.
The two-point conversion pass from Schutt to Trent Barry was also good increasing the lead to 22 points for the Cavaliers where it would stay the rest of the way.
Throwing the ball, Schutt completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Leading the team with 51 receiving yards was Kanon Cada, while Trevor Ehrlich had 36 receiving yards and Meis had 34 yards and one touchdown.
Mongar carried the ball 18 times in the victory and piled up 101 rushing yards and one touchdown and Trevor Sladky had 47 rushing yards on 11 carries. Finishing with 42 rushing yards and a touchdown was Schutt.
The defense was led by Cada who had six tackles and Trent Moudry had four. Two players had three tackles and they were Cadin McGuigan and Sassaman.
Neumann is at C-2 No. 3 Wilber-Clatonia this week at 7 p.m. The Wolverines are coming off a 46-14 dismantling of Sandy Creek on the road.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.