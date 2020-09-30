Cavaliers compete at Crete tourney

Sabatka bounced back with a strong performance on the mound. She limited DC West to just three hits in five innings while earning her 10th win of the season.

The Cavaliers returned to action at Tuxedo Park in Crete on Saturday against some of the top Class A and Class B teams in the state.

Neumann opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Class A Millard South.

Key run-scoring base hits from Bohac and Mayberry was the difference in the game.

Chvatal and junior Emma Kavan each finished with two base hits for the Cavaliers.

Sabatka earned the win on the mound after allowing just four hits and a run in seven innings while striking out four.

The second game for the Cavaliers resulted in a difficult 8-1 five inning setback at the hands of the fourth-ranked Seward Bluejays.

The Cavaliers were outhit 12-4 and Neumann’s only run came on a solo homer from Chvatal in the top of the fifth inning.

Sabatka and Aubrey Sylliaasen were tagged for a combined 12 hits and eight runs in five innings on the mound.

The final game of the tournament came against Class B number one ranked Hastings.