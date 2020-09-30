Cavaliers compete at Crete tourney

WAHOO – The top-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier softball team were dealt a 10-6 setback at home against the fourth-ranked Seward Bluejays on Sept. 22.
Seward scored seven runs in the first two innings and led most of the way while going on to the four-run win.
Three errors proved costly for the Cavaliers.
The Neumann offense produced 12 hits and 17 base runners, but was unable to keep up with the Jays.
Junior catcher Hattie Bohac finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. It was her second home run of the season.
Leadoff hitter Mary Chvatal added two hits, two walks, stole a base and scored three times against Seward.
Sophomore Avery Mayberry added three hits and scored a run.
Junior Macy Sabatka took the loss on the mound for Neumann. She allowed 12 hits and 10 runs (3 earned) while falling to 9-3 on the season.
The Cavaliers were able to bounce back with an 8-0 shutout win over Douglas County West at Hackberry Park on Sept. 24.
The Cavaliers needed just five innings to get past the Falcons.
Bohac hit another home run and Chvatal and sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen each scored two runs.
Sabatka bounced back with a strong performance on the mound. She limited DC West to just three hits in five innings while earning her 10th win of the season.
The Cavaliers returned to action at Tuxedo Park in Crete on Saturday against some of the top Class A and Class B teams in the state.
Neumann opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Class A Millard South.
Key run-scoring base hits from Bohac and Mayberry was the difference in the game.
Chvatal and junior Emma Kavan each finished with two base hits for the Cavaliers.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound after allowing just four hits and a run in seven innings while striking out four.
The second game for the Cavaliers resulted in a difficult 8-1 five inning setback at the hands of the fourth-ranked Seward Bluejays.
The Cavaliers were outhit 12-4 and Neumann’s only run came on a solo homer from Chvatal in the top of the fifth inning.
Sabatka and Aubrey Sylliaasen were tagged for a combined 12 hits and eight runs in five innings on the mound.
The final game of the tournament came against Class B number one ranked Hastings.
The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to a 14-1 four inning win.
Chvatal and Bohac finished with the only hits for the Cavaliers and Aubrey Sylliaasen drove in the lone run.
The 1-2 finish in the Crete tournament dropped the Cavalier record to 17-6.
