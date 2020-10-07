Cavaliers cap regular season with three wins

Bluejay hurler Erin Franzluebbers blanked the Cavaliers on just three hits and struck out seven.

Junior Emma Kavan, senior Mattie Schulz and sophomore Logan Sylliaasen were the only Cavaliers who reached base.

After three days off, the Cavaliers returned to the diamond to host a quadrangular at Hackberry Park on Saturday.

The Cavaliers rolled to three straight wins on Saturday starting with a quick 15-3 three inning victory over the Monarchs of Aquinas Catholic.

Neumann scored eight runs in the first inning and added six more in the third to pull away for the win.

Chvatal went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI from her leadoff spot.

Kavan added a 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored and a team-best three RBI for Neumann.

Aubrey Sylliaasen added two hits and drove in two runs. She also earned the win on the mound after scattering six hits and three runs in three innings.

Neumann shutout Arlington in the second game of the morning, winning 8-0 in five innings.