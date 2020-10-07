Cavaliers cap regular season with three wins

WAHOO – The third-ranked Bishop Neumann softball team ended the regular season with a four-team quadrangular on a fall like afternoon in Wahoo on Saturday.
Prior to playing in the quadrangular, the Cavaliers played a pair of early week games against rated teams starting with a road game against the Blair Bears on Sept. 28.
The Cavaliers rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull out the 3-2 victory over the Bears.
Junior Mary Chvatal reached base twice and scored both times while spearheading the Cavalier offensive attack.
Junior Hattie Bohac and sophomore Avery Mayberry drove in key runs for Neumann.
Kaysha Swartz also came through with two base hits.
The offense provided just enough offense for junior starter Macy Sabatka.
Sabatka allowed just seven hits and two runs in seven innings and relied on flawless defense behind her to earn her 12th win of the season.
The Cavaliers remained on the road on Tuesday to take on the top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays.
The home team scored five runs in the first inning and the Cavaliers were shutout for the first time this season in an 8-0 five inning setback.
Bluejay hurler Erin Franzluebbers blanked the Cavaliers on just three hits and struck out seven.
Junior Emma Kavan, senior Mattie Schulz and sophomore Logan Sylliaasen were the only Cavaliers who reached base.
After three days off, the Cavaliers returned to the diamond to host a quadrangular at Hackberry Park on Saturday.
The Cavaliers rolled to three straight wins on Saturday starting with a quick 15-3 three inning victory over the Monarchs of Aquinas Catholic.
Neumann scored eight runs in the first inning and added six more in the third to pull away for the win.
Chvatal went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI from her leadoff spot.
Kavan added a 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored and a team-best three RBI for Neumann.
Aubrey Sylliaasen added two hits and drove in two runs. She also earned the win on the mound after scattering six hits and three runs in three innings.
Neumann shutout Arlington in the second game of the morning, winning 8-0 in five innings.
Neumann scored in every inning and were led at the plate by Chvatal and Aubrey Sylliaasen. Chvatal hit her third home run of the season and Sylliaasen finished 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Bohac, Mayberry, Logan Sylliaasen and Carlee Zwick also drove in runs.
Sabatka shutout the Eagles over five innings while striking out six and allowing just three hits.
The Cavaliers needed to comeback to defeat Elkhorn North by a score of 9-6 in the tournament finale.
The Cavaliers trailed 5-0 going into the third inning before they were able to take the lead 6-5 on their way to recording the 9-6 victory.
Neumann pounded out 14 hits and was led by Swartz who finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Aubrey Sylliaasen also drove in a couple runs with a double. She is hitting .390 on the season.
Kavan stayed hot, raising her season average to .391 with a 3-for-4 performance.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound despite struggling to get out of the first inning.
She struck out six and allowed eight hits and six runs in six innings.
The win capped the Cavaliers regular season at 21-7.
