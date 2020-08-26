UTICA – The Bishop Neumann softball team split a pair of games while competing at the season opening Centennial Triangular in Utica on Aug. 22.
The Cavaliers opened the tournament with a dominating 9-1 win over host Centennial in five innings.
Neumann scored four runs in the first inning and added four more in the second to put the game on ice.
Two home runs powered the Cavalier offense. Sophomore sluggers Avery Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen each hit home runs and combined to drive in five of the Cavalier runs.
Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen added two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run against the Broncos.
Junior Hattie Bohac drove in a run with a double.
Junior Macy Sabatka finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
Sabatka also earned the win on the mound. She worked all five innings, allowing six hits, one run and just one walk.
The Cavaliers were defeated in the second game of the triangular 6-2 at the hands of Fillmore Central/EMF in six innings.
The Cavaliers led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, but were outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.
FC/EMF finished with 12 base hits and scored six runs off of Cavalier starter Aubrey Sylliaasen. Five of the runs were earned. She struck out six.
Neumann was limited to just five base hits. Aubrey Sylliaasen came through with two of them. Mayberry and Sabatka drove in the runs for the Cavalier offense.
Neumann returned to the diamond on Aug. 24 for their home opener against Class B Ashland-Greenwood.
The Cavaliers overcame a 2-0 deficit while outscoring the Jays 10-0 over the final four innings for the 10-2 win.
Bohac had a big game at the plate for the Cavaliers against AGHS. She finished with three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBI.
Junior Emma Kavan added two doubles and drove in a run for the home team.
Junior shortstop Mary Chvatal was on base twice, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Sabatka earned the win on the mound for the Cavaliers. She worked six innings, allowed just four hits and two runs and didn’t walk anyone.
The Cavaliers played on the road Tuesday night against Aquinas Catholic. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
