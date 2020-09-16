 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavalier teams run at Lake Wanahoo
0 comments

Cavalier teams run at Lake Wanahoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Cavalier cross country

RUN AT THE LAKE: Bishop Neumann cross country competitor Zane Abler heads down the home stretch during the annual Warrior Invitational held at Lake Wanahoo last Thursday.  Abler finished 52nd at the meet.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams converged on Lake Wanahoo on a cool and cloudy afternoon to take part in the annual Wahoo Cross Country Invitational.

The girls team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 125 team points.

Cav senior Alaina Furasek finished just out of medal contention at the meet after crossing the finish line in 17th place with a time of 22:43.

Other Cavalier finishers included junior Ashley Binstock (43, 25:52), junior Danielle Blum (45, 26:24), freshman Chloe Sullivan (54, 28:25) and freshman Veronica Vech (56, 32:18).

The boys team struggled at the home meet and finished 12th as a team after accumulating 229 team points.

The top finisher for the Cavaliers was junior Zane Abler who crossed the finish line in 52nd place with a time of 19:52.

Other Cavalier finishers at the meet included senior Quinn Prochaska (59, 20:15), senior Ryan Raabe (61, 20:43), senior Griffin Ryan (65, 20:55) and junior Conner Specht (68, 21:03).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports News

Cavs capture tourney crown

  • Updated

WAHOO – After getting rained out on Sept. 8, the Cavalier softball team waited a week in between games before traveling to Omaha to take part …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics