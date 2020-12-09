 Skip to main content
Bouc, Tigers off to even start
Tiger Basketball

SEASON OPENING BATTLE: East Butler senior Collin Bouc grabs a rebound away from Cedar Bluffs senior Gabe Anaya during the season opening contest for both teams.  Bouc and the Tigers were able to pull away for the 46-19 victory.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger) 

BRUNING – The East Butler Tiger boys basketball team got the season off to a 1-0 start with a 46-19 home win over the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats at home on Dec. 3.

The Tigers led 14-6 after eight minutes and increased their lead to 27-11 at the half.

East Butler struggled offensively in the second half scoring just 19 points. Despite their struggles on the offensive end of the floor, they were able to maintain their intensity on the defensive end while limiting the visitors to just eight points.

“It was a good opening night win. I thought we played hard and communicated well on the defensive end of the floor,” said East Butler Coach Greg Jahde.

The Tigers shot just 30 percent from the field (18-60) and converted on just 6-of-11 from the free throw line, but Jahde isn’t concerned.

“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but I think that is something that will fix itself,” added Jahde.

Senior Collin Bouc finished with a double-double while leading the Tigers to the victory. He poured in 14 points and added 11 rebounds.

Tiger Alex Pierce added 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Senior Josh Malina came off the bench to add seven points.

The Tigers returned to the floor on Saturday afternoon for a game against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

BDS was able to overwhelm the Tigers with their size and went on to record the 67-43 home win.

“Their size was just too much for us to deal with. The rebounding stats show that,” Jahde added.

BDS held a 46-14 advantage on the boards leading to a number of second chance opportunities.

Jahde was happy with the fact that his team forced 18 turnovers while committing just six of their own.

BDS sprinted out to a 40-24 halftime lead and extended the lead to 58-37 at the end of three quarters.

Bouc scored a career-high 15 points and led the Tigers with four rebounds.

Pierce added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Malina came off the bench to add six points and three steals.

The Tigers shot 14-of-44 from the field and made 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

The Tigers played at home against Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night and will travel to Osceola for a contest on Thursday. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

