Bouc, Tigers off to even start

The Tigers returned to the floor on Saturday afternoon for a game against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

BDS was able to overwhelm the Tigers with their size and went on to record the 67-43 home win.

“Their size was just too much for us to deal with. The rebounding stats show that,” Jahde added.

BDS held a 46-14 advantage on the boards leading to a number of second chance opportunities.

Jahde was happy with the fact that his team forced 18 turnovers while committing just six of their own.

BDS sprinted out to a 40-24 halftime lead and extended the lead to 58-37 at the end of three quarters.

Bouc scored a career-high 15 points and led the Tigers with four rebounds.

Pierce added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Malina came off the bench to add six points and three steals.

The Tigers shot 14-of-44 from the field and made 10-of-18 from the free throw line.

The Tigers played at home against Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night and will travel to Osceola for a contest on Thursday. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

