WAHOO – The Wahoo Pharmacy Blues finished with a record of 5-0 last week, improving their season record to 7-5.
The week started with a 13-9 road win at Auburn on July 6.
The Blues scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to pull away for the victory.
Carter Malina had his best game of the season, finishing with two hits and five RBI.
Zach Fox added two hits and Joe Herrera drove in a run and scored two more for Wahoo against the Bulldogs.
Seth Williams earned the win in relief for the pharmacists.
Twenty-four hours later the Blues returned home to play Springfield at Sam Crawford Field on July 7.
Wahoo scored six runs in the first inning and then scored seven more in the fourth. The Blues needed just five innings to down the Trojans 14-1.
Starter Kael Eddie started and earned his third win of the season while allowing just one hit and one run in four innings. He walked four and struck out four.
Eddie, Fox and Owen Hancock each finished with two base hits while Williams, Eddie and Michael Lynch combined to drive in six runs.
The Blues returned to the diamond for a third consecutive day when they welcomed Omaha Roncalli Catholic to town for a game on July 8.
The Blues trailed 2-0 after three innings, but rallied to score seven runs in the final three innings to pull out the 7-4 win.
Lynch came through with two hits and drove in a season-high three runs. Peyton Nelson and Fox also came up with key hits.
Malina and Peyton Nelson split time on the mound and in six innings allowed just four runs and four hits.
The Blues returned to the diamond on Saturday to play host to Ashland in the opening game of the Sam Crawford Invitational.
The game was a pitcher’s deul between Eddie and Ashland’s Ethan Scheer.
Eddie and the Blues came out on top 2-1.
Eddie worked seven innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out nine.
Eddie and Layne Willis were the only Blues to finish with base hits.
After defeating the Bluejays, the Blues returned to the diamond for a game against Lincoln Lutheran.
The pharmacists trailed 3-2 before rallying for five runs in the sixth inning to pull out the 7-3 victory.
Eddie drove in two runs and so did Williams.
Brandon Greenfield led the Blues with three hits.
Lynch earned the win in relief for the Blues.
