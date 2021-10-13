Bishop Neumann finishes 2-0 on day one of Class C State Tournament

The Bishop Neumann Softball Team is 2-0 after the first day of the Class C State Softball Tournament on Oct. 13. They defeated the eighth-seeded Cozad 9-1 in the opening round and then won a thriller over the fifth seed Malcolm in their second game 5-4.

Macy Sabatka pitched five innings against the Haymakers and gave up one earned run and three strikeouts. Driving in three runs in the win was Mary Chvatal, while Macy Sabatka had two RBIs and Hattie Bohac and Kaysha Swartz drove in one run.

In the victory against the Clippers, it was once again Sabatka pitching the entire game. In seven innings of work, she had five strikeouts and gave up no earned runs.

Leading the team with three RBIs was Avery Mayberry. Both Bohac and Logan Sylliassen drove in one run during the victory.

Neumann is now just one win away from the championship game of the Class C State Tournament. They take on the defending Class C State Champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.