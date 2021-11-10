Big plays too much to overcome for Warriors against Stars

Wahoo- We needed to do more on the offensive side of the ball. These were the sediments echoed by Wahoo Football Coach Chad Fox after his Warriors suffered their most lopsided defeat of the year, 33-7 at the hands of Kearney Catholic on Nov. 5 in the quarterfinals of the C-1 playoffs.

“They are a darn good football team and there were a lot of plays that caused this game to be the way that it was,” Fox said. “We didn’t get anything going offensively like we needed to.”

In the first quarter, the Stars used a strong passing game to set up their first two touchdowns.

Not even a minute into the game, Brett Mahony completed a long pass to Isaiah Gaunt. The Stars took advantage of that big play, with Riley Grieser running the ball in for an 11-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

The Warriors put themselves in good field position with a long run by Gavin Pokorny out to Wahoo’s 45-yard line. Unfortunately, that play didn’t amount to anything, as the Warriors were turned back on the next three plays and forced to punt.

After throwing the ball successfully on the first possession, Kearney Catholic went to the air once more. This time it was Mahony completing a 21-yard pass to Murphy for a touchdown. After the missed extra point by the Stars, it was 13-0.