Big plays too much to overcome for Warriors against Stars

Wahoo- We needed to do more on the offensive side of the ball. These were the sediments echoed by Wahoo Football Coach Chad Fox after his Warriors suffered their most lopsided defeat of the year, 33-7 at the hands of Kearney Catholic on Nov. 5 in the quarterfinals of the C-1 playoffs.
“They are a darn good football team and there were a lot of plays that caused this game to be the way that it was,” Fox said. “We didn’t get anything going offensively like we needed to.”
In the first quarter, the Stars used a strong passing game to set up their first two touchdowns.
Not even a minute into the game, Brett Mahony completed a long pass to Isaiah Gaunt. The Stars took advantage of that big play, with Riley Grieser running the ball in for an 11-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.
The Warriors put themselves in good field position with a long run by Gavin Pokorny out to Wahoo’s 45-yard line. Unfortunately, that play didn’t amount to anything, as the Warriors were turned back on the next three plays and forced to punt.
After throwing the ball successfully on the first possession, Kearney Catholic went to the air once more. This time it was Mahony completing a 21-yard pass to Murphy for a touchdown. After the missed extra point by the Stars, it was 13-0.
Wahoo turned the ball over on downs at the beginning of the second quarter, and then Kearney Catholic started on their third scoring drive of the half. Three plays later, Mahony completed a 43-yard pass to Murphy for a score to make it 20-0 in favor of the Stars at the break.
“The third downs they converted were big,” Fox said. “They had two passes that were huge and those are tough plays that we needed to make. We make those plays and maybe things are a little bit different.”
During the third quarter, Kearney Catholic was held scoreless. A big reason for that was the amazing effort play by Trent Hallowell to knock the ball loose as the Stars were heading in for a score. The fumble was scooped up by the Warriors in the end zone.
“Trent made a great hustle play there,” Fox said. “He did a great job of not giving up on the play, getting us the ball back, and it kind of reset the third quarter for us. He has been making some big plays for us here in the last few games of the season.”
After not scoring in the third, Kearney Catholic tacked on 13 more points to extend their lead out to 33-0 in the fourth. It was at this point, that Wahoo got on the board for the first time in the game.
It came on a 54-yard touchdown run by Sam Edmonds. After the made extra point by Eli Emerson, the deficit was cut down to 26 points.
Leading the Warriors with 18 passing yards in the defeat was Owen Hancock. Ludvik was his favorite target, catching one pass for 15 yards.
On the ground, it was Edmonds who led Wahoo with 99 rushing yards and one touchdown on five carries. Gavin Pokorny had 53 rushing yards on 14 carries and Ludvik gained 31 yards on eight rushing attempts.
The defense was paced by Curtis Swahn with nine tackles, while Ludvik had eight tackles, and William Nielson and Dominek Rohleder had seven. Both Nielson and Pokorny also had one sack in the competition.
The Warriors finish the year with a 7-4 record. According to Fox, this team continued to improve and started to show glimpses of greatness at the end of the year.
“Last week when we got that win down in Auburn, I thought we were playing some better football than we had in the regular season,” Fox said. “As a team, we have grown a lot over the course of this season. That’s probably the most exciting thing, is watching a team progress, evolve, and grow. We definitely did that and that was a rewarding thing to see.”