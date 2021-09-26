Area XC teams run at Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – The Neumann and Raymond Central Boys Cross Country Teams were neck and neck with each other at the Bennington Invite held on Sept. 16. It was the Cavaliers who ended up finishing one spot in front of the Mustangs with 104 points in eighth. Raymond Central scored 112 points to earn ninth.

The top finisher on the boy’s side in the race was Mustang’s freshman Cole Dubas in 17th place with a time of 19:33.15. Three sports back of him was teammate Tavis Steele in 20th place, clocking a 19:42.29.

Three seconds behind him in 21st was Neumann’s first runner Ben Lautenschlager clocking a 19:45.69.

The following three runners were all the Cavaliers as well. Zane Alber was 26th running a 20:05.27, David Hart was 27th clocking a 20:11.85, and coming in 30th was Joey Ehrhorn who ran a 20:30.29.

Landon Lubischer of Raymond Central was hot on the tracks of Ehrhorn finishing one spot back of him. He got 31st place by clocking a 20:11.85.

Coming in 35th place was Conner Specht of Neumann who ran a 21:14.80, Cameron Shultz for the Mustangs was 45th clocking a 22:04.30, and Steve Quinn for the Cavaliers was 47th running a 22:41.46.