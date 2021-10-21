Area runners punch their tickets for state in McCool Junction

Yutan’s top two finishers in the boy’s race were seniors Kult and Tichota. Getting 12th place was Kult in a time of 18:58.20, while Tichota grabbed the last state spot in 15th and ran a 19:10.90.

Bryce Kolc got 25th place running a 19:58.30, while Seth Janecek was 60th crossing the line in a time of 22:08.90. The Chieftains final runner was Ethan Eggan in 63rd running a 22:19.60.

Jeremy Honeywell was the top finisher for Cedar Bluffs running a 20:17.50 to get 31st and Graham Huffman earned 45th clocking a 21:07.10. In 49th place was Nash Honeywell in a time of 21:20.80, Mason Christensen was 64th running a 23:15.60, and 65th was Coday Clark who ran a 23:51.70.

Like most of the year, Alex Pierce was East Butler’s top finisher in 32nd place clocking a 20:23.30, while Michael Janak got 50th in a time of 21:23.70. Two spots back was Carson Borgman in 52nd running a 21:29.20, 59th was Dakoda Schneider crossing the line in 22:08, and Justin Bongers got 61st in a time of 22:09.40.