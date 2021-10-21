Area runners punch their tickets for state in McCool Junction

The Yutan, East Butler, and Cedar Bluffs Cross Country Teams competed at the D-1 District Invite at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction on Oct. 14. No teams ended up qualifying for the state meet, but Reese Kozisek of East Butler and Isaac Kult and Carter Tichota of Yutan qualified as individuals.
In the girl’s race, Kozisek led the Tiger girl’s team with a 12th place finish. She led a pack from 12 through 15 in a time of 22:22.80.
Malorie Spatz got 23rd place clocking a 23:40.90, while Haley Sebranek got 27th finishing in 24:34 and Nevayla Hilton earned 28th in a time of 24:38.40. The fifth runner for East Butler was Lanae Aerts in 30th finishing in a time of 24:51.60.
Cedar Bluff’s two girl runners got 38th and 39th place. Katie Kiefer led the Wildcats running a 28:25 and Sarah Marten clocked a 28:37.
The Chieftain’s only runner in the girl’s race was Brooklyn Bussing. She ended up getting 31st in a time of 25:03.70.
As a team, the Tigers got sixth place with 48 points. Winning the district was Palmyra with 22 points, Aquinas Catholic was second with 22 points, and the defending Class D State Champs McCool Junction got third with 32 points, to round out the teams who qualified.
Yutan’s top two finishers in the boy’s race were seniors Kult and Tichota. Getting 12th place was Kult in a time of 18:58.20, while Tichota grabbed the last state spot in 15th and ran a 19:10.90.
Bryce Kolc got 25th place running a 19:58.30, while Seth Janecek was 60th crossing the line in a time of 22:08.90. The Chieftains final runner was Ethan Eggan in 63rd running a 22:19.60.
Jeremy Honeywell was the top finisher for Cedar Bluffs running a 20:17.50 to get 31st and Graham Huffman earned 45th clocking a 21:07.10. In 49th place was Nash Honeywell in a time of 21:20.80, Mason Christensen was 64th running a 23:15.60, and 65th was Coday Clark who ran a 23:51.70.
Like most of the year, Alex Pierce was East Butler’s top finisher in 32nd place clocking a 20:23.30, while Michael Janak got 50th in a time of 21:23.70. Two spots back was Carson Borgman in 52nd running a 21:29.20, 59th was Dakoda Schneider crossing the line in 22:08, and Justin Bongers got 61st in a time of 22:09.40.
Yutan was five points away from getting to state as a team with 52 points in fourth place, Cedar Bluffs got 11th with 122 points, and East Butler was 12th with 130 points. McCool Junction was the district champ with 14 points, Cornerstone Christian got second with 14 points, and Centennial took third place with 47 points.