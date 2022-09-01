Sideline Power named to list of fastest growing companies

GREENWOOD – Inc. magazine named Sideline Power to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It was unexpected,” said Owner/CEO, Matt Starr. “The success we’ve had over the last few years is great, and it’s nice that other people notice that. This company has come a long way from selling a single line of headsets out of my house. I am fortunate to have the team and opportunities we have.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“The whole community around us is excited about this. Now we keep working so we can make it again next year,” said Starr.

For over a decade, Sideline Power, a privately held company, has been among the leaders of the coaching communication industry, providing a complete line of technology needs for any athletic program.