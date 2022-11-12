 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Report

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:18 a.m. – Criminal mischief, 14911 Castlewood St. Deputies took the report of criminal mischief where a power cord was cut.

1:32 a.m. – False alarm, First State Bank.

2:51 p.m. – False alarm, 11150 N. 136th Pl.

5:45 p.m. – Warrant, 14431 Oak Ln.

8:13 p.m. – Medical, 11621 N. 142nd St.

Thursday, Oct. 27

1:55 p.m. – Missing person adult

9811 N 151st St. A missing adult was located and returned home.

4:48 p.m. – Narcotics possession, Waverly High School.

4:38 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 148th St. and Bluff Rd.

7:32 p.m. – Disturbance, 14620 Folkestone St.

7:34 p.m. – Alarm commercial, Watts Electric Company.

Friday, Oct. 28

6:54 a.m. – Missing person adult, 9811 N. 151st St. Missing person left the residence and has not been located.

9:09 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 10111 N. 143rd St., Wayne Park.

4:30 p.m. – Narcotics sale/deliver, US Hwy 6 and N. 144th St. A male was lodged in jail for several narcotics and traffic offenses.

5:45 p.m. – Disturbance, Elementary School, 10040 N. 151st St.

7:54 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Bluff Rd. and N. 148th St. on Bluff Rd.

Sunday, Oct. 30

1:40 a.m. – Suspicious person, 14621 Heywood St., Intermediate Elementary School.

9:51 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.

11:24 p.m. – Criminal mischief, 14911 Castlewood St. An extension cord was damaged when vandalized.

Monday, Oct. 31

5:34 a.m. – Commercial alarm, Watts Electric Co.

12:32 p.m. – Medical, 11233 N. 146th Cir.

2:06 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 14720 Eastbourne Cir.

5:15 p.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 143rd St. and Red Gauntlet St.

7:56 p.m. – Disturbance, 9700 N. 148th St.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9:49 a.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 147th St. and Eastbourne Cir.

3:30 p.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

12:53 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Middle School.

1:15 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11721 N. 144th St.

7:10 p.m. – Incident, 11917 N. 142nd St.

