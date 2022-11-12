Sheriff's Report

Wednesday, Oct. 26
12:18 a.m. – Criminal mischief, 14911 Castlewood St. Deputies took the report of criminal mischief where a power cord was cut.
1:32 a.m. – False alarm, First State Bank.
2:51 p.m. – False alarm, 11150 N. 136th Pl.
5:45 p.m. – Warrant, 14431 Oak Ln.
8:13 p.m. – Medical, 11621 N. 142nd St.
Thursday, Oct. 27
1:55 p.m. – Missing person adult
9811 N 151st St. A missing adult was located and returned home.
4:48 p.m. – Narcotics possession, Waverly High School.
4:38 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 148th St. and Bluff Rd.
7:32 p.m. – Disturbance, 14620 Folkestone St.
7:34 p.m. – Alarm commercial, Watts Electric Company.
Friday, Oct. 28
6:54 a.m. – Missing person adult, 9811 N. 151st St. Missing person left the residence and has not been located.
9:09 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 10111 N. 143rd St., Wayne Park.
4:30 p.m. – Narcotics sale/deliver, US Hwy 6 and N. 144th St. A male was lodged in jail for several narcotics and traffic offenses.
5:45 p.m. – Disturbance, Elementary School, 10040 N. 151st St.
7:54 p.m. – Special service check welfare, Bluff Rd. and N. 148th St. on Bluff Rd.
Sunday, Oct. 30
1:40 a.m. – Suspicious person, 14621 Heywood St., Intermediate Elementary School.
9:51 p.m. – Death, Azria Health.
11:24 p.m. – Criminal mischief, 14911 Castlewood St. An extension cord was damaged when vandalized.
Monday, Oct. 31
5:34 a.m. – Commercial alarm, Watts Electric Co.
12:32 p.m. – Medical, 11233 N. 146th Cir.
2:06 p.m. – Traffic parking other, 14720 Eastbourne Cir.
5:15 p.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 143rd St. and Red Gauntlet St.
7:56 p.m. – Disturbance, 9700 N. 148th St.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
9:49 a.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 147th St. and Eastbourne Cir.
3:30 p.m. – Incident, Waverly High School.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
12:53 p.m. – Medical, Waverly Middle School.
1:15 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 11721 N. 144th St.
7:10 p.m. – Incident, 11917 N. 142nd St.