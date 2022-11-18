Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Nov. 3
6:43 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, Casey’s.
4:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14550 Ivanhoe St.
Friday, Nov. 4
8:16 a.m. – Incident, N. 143rd St. and Jamestown St.
12:15 p.m. – Animal other, 10810 N. 137th St.
8:05 p.m. – Animal abuse/neglect, 10530 N. 143rd St. A report of animal neglect was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
Saturday, Nov. 5
1:53 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Wayne Park.
8:47 p.m. – Disturbance, 9910 N. 151st St.
9:01 p.m. – Medical, 14021 Heywood St.
People are also reading…
Sunday, Nov. 6
11:52 p.m. – Special service other, Mammoth Station.
Monday, Nov. 7
1:52 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Honeycreek Restaurant.
6:05 p.m. – Incident, 14411 Oldfield St.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
10 a.m. – Incident, Peace Lutheran Church.