Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Nov. 3

6:43 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, Casey’s.

4:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, 14550 Ivanhoe St.

Friday, Nov. 4

8:16 a.m. – Incident, N. 143rd St. and Jamestown St.

12:15 p.m. – Animal other, 10810 N. 137th St.

8:05 p.m. – Animal abuse/neglect, 10530 N. 143rd St. A report of animal neglect was investigated and determined to be unfounded.

Saturday, Nov. 5

1:53 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Wayne Park.

8:47 p.m. – Disturbance, 9910 N. 151st St.

9:01 p.m. – Medical, 14021 Heywood St.

Sunday, Nov. 6

11:52 p.m. – Special service other, Mammoth Station.

Monday, Nov. 7

1:52 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Honeycreek Restaurant.

6:05 p.m. – Incident, 14411 Oldfield St.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. – Incident, Peace Lutheran Church.

