Sheriff’s Office joins Thanksgiving holiday national safety campaign
WAHOO – The Thanksgiving holiday is the kickoff to the busiest season of the year. As the travel season approaches, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is calling on motorists to help save lives and buckle up their seat belts every time.

From Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28, the sheriff’s office will participate in a national safety campaign called “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Statistics show that last year, 78% of the 170 fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants in Nebraska were not wearing seat belts. Nebraska’s seatbelt usage rate is still far below the national rate of 90.7%.

“We encourage all drivers to drive defensively and to use safety belts and child restraints. Never drive when you are extremely tired or impaired,” said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

