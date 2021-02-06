Settlement agreement in Black Hills Energy rate case approved

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Jan. 26 issued an Order approving the stipulation and settlement agreement in the NG-109 Black Hills Energy (BHE) Rate Case.

On June 1, 2020, Black Hills Energy filed an application with the PSC seeking a $17.3 million general rate increase. The proposal would increase Black Hills’ fixed customer charges and distribution charges, the rates regulated by the commission.

During the eight-month long process, an independent assessment of the application was conducted by the commission staff, three virtual town hall meetings were held and a comprehensive review of the BHE filing by the Public Advocate was performed.

Following the comprehensive review of BHE’s filing, the Public Advocate and Black Hills representatives engaged in negotiations. The negotiations resulted in a joint stipulation and agreement of settlement, in which BHE agreed ultimately to a general rate increase of $10.7 million, a reduction of roughly $6.6 million from its original filing.