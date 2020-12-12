Seat belt citations written during campaign

WAHOO — From Nov.16 to 29, the Wahoo Police Department successfully shined a spotlight on seat belt use during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Law enforcement officers wrote a total of three citations for seat belt violations in the process. Overall, the Wahoo Police Department conducted 75 traffic stops, issued 41 speeding, 12 stop sign violations, and several other violations for a total of 59 traffic citations.
The campaign, which included the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, was twofold: to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy, with effective communication to road users on the importance of seat belt use.
“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign was a real success,” said Chief Bruce Ferrell. “Through our enforcement efforts, we believe we made progress in Wahoo. We don’t measure success by the number of tickets issued; it’s about reaching people and promoting a simple, lifesaving habit. It only takes two seconds to make it click.”
“The officers of the Wahoo Police Department are proud of the citizens of Wahoo; they are being safe when they drive by wearing their seat belts at a rate far above the state and national averages,” he continued.
According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, over 60% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2019 was unrestrained. During this year’s campaign, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urged law enforcement nationwide to issue seat belt citations to anyone caught in violation of the law—during the day, and at night.
Nebraska’s seat belt use rate in 2019 was 79.7%, fourth lowest in the nation. The Click It or Ticket campaign exists for the remaining 20.3% who still don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained on the road.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!