Richmond leads Chieftains at invitational

HOOPER – The Yutan junior varsity and varsity golf teams had to wait a day, but they were able to take to the course on a windy and chilly afternoon at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club in Hooper on April 9.

The event was supposed to be held on Thursday, but rain and cold conditions forced organizers to move the invitational to Friday.

The Chieftains junior varsity team tied with Logan View for the low team score on the day. Yutan finished with a team score of 224 and were led by freshman Jack Edwards who finished with a nine-hole score of 54.

The Chieftains varsity score of 167 won the team portion of the event on Friday.

Junior Jake Richmond led the Chieftains at the meet finishing with an even par 35. He finished one stroke behind Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View for event honors.

Will Elgert also played well over the nine-hole layout and finished with a 39.

Other Yutan varsity scores included Brady Timm (46), Sam Petersen (47) and Jude Elgert 54.

