Ribfest to showcase Waverly band

LINCOLN – Dillon’s Auto Ribfest, a new music and ribs festival in Lincoln, will take place at Playmakers Bar and Grill, July 17, from 1 to 10 p.m., and will feature six live bands playing back-to-back all afternoon and evening including Steel City Band of Waverly.
Additionally, six barbecue vendors will compete for the title of Best Ribs in Eastern Nebraska, awarded by the Nebraska Barbecue Council and incorporating the fans’ vote.
“If you like live music, barbecue ribs, drinking beer, or all of the above, this is where you want to be on Saturday, July 17,” said Jake Van Lent, Nebraska Barbecue Council president.
Troy Larsen of Waverly founded Steel City Band in 2017 and is the lead singer and acoustic guitarist. The name Steel City comes from the use of a steel guitar played by lead guitarist John “Jay” Tolliver as well as Larsen’s love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steel City plays covers of mostly 90s country as well as rock and some of today’s country music. Along with Larsen and Tolliver, Tony Hillhouse will play drums, Evan Lee will be on bass and Kevin Liewer plays lead guitar.
The new event comes nearly three years after the last installment of Capital City Ribfest, which was a Lincoln staple for 22 years. While Capital City Ribfest routinely drew 15,000 to 30,000 people over a weekend, ticket sales will be limited to about 2,500 for the one-day Dillon’s Auto Ribfest due to the smaller, more intimate outdoor venue. Fewer than 2,000 tickets remain, according to organizers.
Another key difference will be an emphasis on local music and local ribs. Instead of traveling barbecue teams from other states, the Nebraska Barbecue Council is showcasing top rib vendors from eastern Nebraska, creating a meaningful competition between barbecue rivals for bragging rights and a $500 prize.
Fans will be able to try ribs from all the vendors and vote on their favorite. A Rib Pass – similar to a punch-card – can be purchased for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. It entitles the holder to six ribs and six miniature sides: one rib and one side from each vendor (while supplies last). Fans can also purchase meal deals and slabs of ribs at the event.
“The local music and restaurant industries were both hit hard by the pandemic,” Van Lent said. “Dillon’s Auto Ribfest is the perfect springboard for these bands and barbecue vendors who are fighting hard to bounce back. And I think the people of Lincoln are more than ready to get out and do fun things like this again. Where else can you see six quality bands for just $2 apiece?”
Steel City Band will perform from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Admission is $12, which grants fans access to the six-band concert; ribs are sold separately. A Rib Pass alone does not grant admission to the event without a ticket. All ages are welcome. Tickets and Rib Passes can be purchased at www.tix.com or at Playmakers Bar & Grill.
For VIP tables or more information, visit www.facebook.com/slickticket, or contact Jake Van Lent at 402-960-9165 or jakevanlent@gmail.com.
Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.