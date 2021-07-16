Ribfest to showcase Waverly band

Another key difference will be an emphasis on local music and local ribs. Instead of traveling barbecue teams from other states, the Nebraska Barbecue Council is showcasing top rib vendors from eastern Nebraska, creating a meaningful competition between barbecue rivals for bragging rights and a $500 prize.

Fans will be able to try ribs from all the vendors and vote on their favorite. A Rib Pass – similar to a punch-card – can be purchased for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. It entitles the holder to six ribs and six miniature sides: one rib and one side from each vendor (while supplies last). Fans can also purchase meal deals and slabs of ribs at the event.

“The local music and restaurant industries were both hit hard by the pandemic,” Van Lent said. “Dillon’s Auto Ribfest is the perfect springboard for these bands and barbecue vendors who are fighting hard to bounce back. And I think the people of Lincoln are more than ready to get out and do fun things like this again. Where else can you see six quality bands for just $2 apiece?”

Steel City Band will perform from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.