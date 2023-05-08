LINCOLN — The costliest mayor’s race in Lincoln history may have motivated record turnout for a Capital City election, but all that campaign spending and outside advertising barely budged the result from four years ago.

With all but about 700 provisional ballots counted, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Nebraska’s top elected Democrat, increased her lead and is poised to defeat State Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, 54.5-45.1%. That margin of victory nearly matches the nine-point win Gaylor Baird posted over former City Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm in 2019, in a race with much less advertising and public attention.

The percentage gap between candidates stayed the same despite record voter turnout in 2023. Nearly 46% of registered Lincoln voters participated in Tuesday’s city election, shooting past the previous high of 39% in 1999. The last Republican to win a Lincoln mayor’s race was Mike Johanns in the mid-1990s.

Money raised voter awareness

Money played a part in increased voter awareness of this year’s race. Both candidates raised more than $1.6 million apiece, obliterating the previous record for a Lincoln mayor’s race of $435,000 raised by Gaylor Baird in 2019. Both campaigns had also already spent more than $1 million, based on the most recent documents filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Then there was the outside money stuffing Lincoln’s airwaves and mailboxes with ads, led by the outside group Together Nebraska, which raised more than $800,000 mainly to oppose Gaylor Baird and boost Geist. GOP megadonors Thomas Peed of Sandhills Publishing and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., largely funded the group’s efforts.

Both candidates had help from dark money groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. One example Democratic consultants credited as effective: Some voters got scorecards in the mail from the left-leaning Center for Voter Information using data about how often they and their neighbors vote in local elections, in an effort to pressure them to head to the polls.

What happened in the race?

Some political observers from the left and the right questioned whether the tone of some of the outside ads describing Lincoln as a city less safe than some police stats showed might have backfired with Lincoln’s moderate Republicans and nonpartisan voters.

Lincoln’s voters also side with Democrats more often than the city’s narrow voter registration advantage for Republicans conveys, some argued, because many of the city’s nonpartisans have voted reliably Democratic in recent elections.

Others argued that Geist could have done more to introduce herself to voters and give them positive reasons to vote for her. One consultant said the controversial social issues the Legislature dealt with right before the election made things more difficult for Geist because of her positions on them.

Geist resigned from the Legislature in April and said those issues wouldn’t affect how she would lead at City Hall. But Gaylor Baird criticized her for having backed a proposed abortion ban tied to when an ultrasound can detect embryonic cardiac activity and bills that would restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth and limit which high school sports trans kids can play in high school.

Turnout up, but everywhere

Turnout numbers by City Council district appear to indicate that spending on the race motivated more people to the polls citywide, not just in the areas where more Republicans live. Both sides ran aggressive get-out-the-vote operations, including texts, calls, and door-knocking.

Geist needed a big turnout in District 2 in southeast Lincoln, and she got it, moving an additional 5,600 people to the polls over 2019 city election results.

Gaylor Baird got a boost from northwest Lincoln’s District 4, which tends to vote Democratic but typically struggles with turnout during off-year elections, adding 4,100 voters. District 4 includes the City Campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Redistricting, too, may have helped those numbers by adding a few precincts south of O Street that turn out in higher numbers.)

“I think all the negative ads made more people aware of the race, and that may have backfired,” one consultant said on the condition that he or she not be named. “More people voted.”

Money doesn’t always matter

Money could have played a bigger role in the race had the mayor been unable to match Geist’s fundraising, said John Hibbing, a political science professor at UNL. Outside money tilted Geist’s way, but Gaylor Baird was able to answer attacks on where she lived and push back on questions about public safety with ads of her own, Hibbing said.

“It is easy to overestimate the role of money,” he said. “It’s a lot like with the presidential (race). Money in those high-profile races doesn’t make that much of a difference, because both candidates are going to be well-known, and both will have it.”

Lancaster County updated the unofficial vote tally Wednesday with nearly 3,000 early-voting ballots returned late Monday and on Election Day. Gaylor Baird gained nearly 900 votes. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen expects to count the final 700 provisional votes Friday.