Raymond man sentenced for repeat child porn offense

LINCOLN – A 33-year-old Raymond man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for attempted possession of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Nathaniel Walker the prison time plus 10 years of supervised release at a hearing last week. He also ordered Walker to pay $9,000 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began when the app Kik flagged a Sept. 29, 2018, conversation in which Walker and other Kik users discussed an interest in child pornography and Walker shared a link to a Dropbox folder that contained child pornography.

On March 2, 2019, Homeland Security Investigations talked with Walker at his home and he admitted to seeking out child porn regularly and sharing links to it during chats in hopes of getting new links from others on Kik.

Walker had a prior conviction for attempted possession of child pornography in Lancaster County in 2012.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.