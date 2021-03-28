 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond man sentenced for repeat child porn offense
0 comments

Raymond man sentenced for repeat child porn offense

  • 0

LINCOLN – A 33-year-old Raymond man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for attempted possession of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard gave Nathaniel Walker the prison time plus 10 years of supervised release at a hearing last week. He also ordered Walker to pay $9,000 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said the case began when the app Kik flagged a Sept. 29, 2018, conversation in which Walker and other Kik users discussed an interest in child pornography and Walker shared a link to a Dropbox folder that contained child pornography.

On March 2, 2019, Homeland Security Investigations talked with Walker at his home and he admitted to seeking out child porn regularly and sharing links to it during chats in hopes of getting new links from others on Kik.

Walker had a prior conviction for attempted possession of child pornography in Lancaster County in 2012.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Village board recall in process

  • Updated

VALPARAISO – On Feb. 24, a recall petition was filed against Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees Member Mike Blazek in the Saunders County…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics