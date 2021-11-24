Raymond Central offers interim superintendent two-year contract

RAYMOND – The person chosen to lead Raymond Central Public Schools through the transition to a new superintendent has chosen to stay on in the role for at least two more years.

Just a few months into her term as interim superintendent, Lynn Johnson was offered a permanent contract by the Board of Education on Oct. 13. The contract has a provision that will allow Johnson to remain for a third year if she chooses. The rest of the contract details are still being worked out, Johnson said.

Johnson was hired as an interim superintendent one month after Dr. Derrick Joel announced his resignation in May. She started July 1.

Board of Education President Dr. Harriet Gould said the board chose to go with an interim superintendent because there wasn’t enough time to conduct a full search for a superintendent, given the late date that Joel submitted his resignation.

“We didn’t have time to do the kind of things we do in a normal search process,” she said.

The board hired Grundmeyer Leader Services to aid with the interim and permanent searches. Johnson, who had just ended an interim term as superintendent for Harlan Community School District in Iowa, was hired to help with the search.