Raymond Central ends regular season with loss in Schuyler
SCHUYLER – The Raymond Central boys basketball team lost for the 10th time in their last 11 contests and saw their regular season come to an end with a 53-40 setback on the road against Schuyler on Feb. 19.

The loss dropped the Mustang record to 5-14.

A slow start doomed the Mustangs against the Warriors.

RC trailed 29-18 at the half and was not able to recover despite playing toe-to-toe with the Warriors in the second half.

Junior Andrew Otto led RC in scoring with 19 points with 14 coming in the second half.

Guards Isaak Fredrickson and Eli White combined for 14 points against Schuyler on Friday night.

Raymond Central opened postseason play on Monday night against the Malcolm Clippers at Milford High School.

Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

